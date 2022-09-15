Mina Bakhtiari recently moved to Glasgow and was having her two pets transported to Glasgow from her home city of Tehran in Iran, when the worst happened.

A woman in Glasgow is distraught after her cat, that was meant to be delivered to Glasgow airport, was lost in transit on an Emirates SkyCargo flight on Sunday 11 September.

Mina Bakhtiari recently moved to Glasgow and was having her two cats - Chico and Pico - flown over from Iran to Glasgow airport. But she was told that one of her cats, Chico, had gone missing.

The Iranian cognitive psychology researcher was led to believe that Chico was in her kennel until they had reached Dubai airport, where the cats would transfer flights to Glasgow.

Chico was lost somewhere between Tehran and Dubai while he was on his way to join his owner in Glasgow.

Mina, who just moved to Glasgow from Tehran, the capital of Iran, claims Emirates SkyCargo have since told her they didn’t know if the cat had been on-board the flight from Iran to Dubai.

The second cat, Pico, arrived in Glasgow with a damaged kennel and an injury on her paw, which had occurred in transit from Dubai to Glasgow.

Pico arrived in Glasgow after her sister was lost in transit - but sustained an injury on the way.

The boxs that the cats were transported had a sharp-edged wire mesh, which led to Pico sustaining an injury up her leg.

As it stands Chicos owners still don’t know if the cat is lost in the United Arab Emirates, or in Iran.

An Emirates SkyCargo spokesperson said:“We are investigating the incident thoroughly and are working with the relevant ground handlers and authorities.