House of NAF! to host Christmas market for top indie brands in Glasgow

Christmas has come early with the launch of NAF!MAS! which is to launch in Glasgow at the end of November

House of NAF!, an award-winning beauty and lifestyle destination located in Glasgow city centre, is thrilled to announce the launch of ticket sales for their debut Christmas market.

On Sunday 19th November House of NAF! will be transformed into a winter wonderland with the launch of their first ever ‘NAF!MAS’ market. Offering the people of Glasgow the chance to shop from some of Scotland’s top indie brands and small businesses.

Reserve your spot and tick off your Christmas shopping list with goodies from some of House of NAF!’s favourite indie Scottish brands. With gorgeous homewares and stocking fillers from Modern Love Store. Accessories from popular eyewear brand Iolla to coveted beauty treats from Essense of Harris and Ermana Natural Skincare. And much more! The NAF!MAS market will be the one-stop shop for the festive season! Ideal for finding the perfect gift for that person in your life who is notoriously hard to buy for. We all have one, don’t we..?

Visitors to House of NAF! can also look forward to an array of events and guest spots over the coming months. Including a wreath making workshop by Lavender Rose Events and the return of the monthly business Breakfast Club event on Friday 24th November.

House of NAF! Founder Tammy Koslowski spoke of the upcoming Christmas market: “We love Christmas here at House of NAF! So we are absolutely delighted to host our first festive event of the season with the launch of NAF!MAS! It’s going to be a brilliant day and a great opportunity to shop small and support indie businesses this Christmas.”