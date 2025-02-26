New Celtic shop planned for Glasgow City Centre

Celtic Football Club have put in a planning application for a new shop in Glasgow City Centre

Queen Street in Glasgow’s City Centre could see a new Celtic Football Club shop if the team gets planning approval from Glasgow City Council.

The proposed new shop would be next door to Primark in the former Next building at 12-18 Queen Street, which closed down with the British retail giant moved to a larger premises in the former Topshop Argyle Street.

It’s unclear whether the current city centre Celtic shop, located at 154 Argyle Street near the four corners, would remain open or whether the new Queen Street shop would become the clubs new flagship store.

Celtic Football Club put in an application for advertisement consent on February 4, and are currently waiting on approval from Glasgow City Council’s planning board.

The new shopfront will see green illuminated letters reading ‘Celtic Football Club’ on a black background - the exact font of the lettering is still to be confirmed prior to the manufacture of the sign. Joined on the sign will be a white backlit Adidas logo, the clubs kit manufacturer, alongside a back lit white Celtic badge.

Also on display at the new Celtic shop will be internal illuminated freestanding signs displaying the Celtic logo in acrylic boxes, which will be centred on the shop window display.

Glaswegians can view the planning application for themselves by clicking here to visit the Glasgow planning portal.

This will be the third Celtic shop in Glasgow, including one in Celtic Park and the aforementioned shop on Argyle Street. It will also join the Celtic shops in Lanarkshire towns like Coatbridge and East Kilbride.

The new shop is expected to offer collectables, the latest kits, gifts, fashionwear, and more.

It’s unclear when the new shop will open, as internal and external works are likely to still be in progress following the decision by Glasgow City Council’s planning board, which should be issued in the next month or so.