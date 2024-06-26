New data shares the reasons why tourists visit Glasgow
Visiting a museum and art gallery is the top thing visitors do when coming to Glasgow, a new survey has found.
The Scotland Visitor Survey 2023*, undertaken by VisitScotland found that almost two thirds of respondents (61%) explored the attractions during their trip, demonstrating Glasgow’s strong cultural reputation as a tourism destination.
The Scotland Visitor Survey aims to help understand why visitors take a holiday or short break in Scotland and how they rate their experiences when here.
Visitors were surveyed in-person between March and October last year, and then responded to an online survey when they returned home.
The results for Glasgow found that over half of respondents were international visitors (57%), more than double the national average (27%) and in total of those surveyed in the city 42% were visiting Scotland for the first time.
Two thirds (67%) of those surveyed stayed in serviced accommodation such as a hotel, motel or inn.
As well as looking as understanding where visitors stayed, the research also focused on motivations and inspiration.
It revealed the reasons visitors to Glasgow chose Scotland as their holiday destination were scenery and landscape (67%), history and culture (58%), Scotland’s people (26%), outdoor activities available (24%) and Scottish ancestry (24%).
Lynne Cooper, Regional Director at VisitScotland, said: “The Scotland Visitor Survey provides valuable insight for everyone involved in tourism and events. Understanding the motivations and experiences of visitors is essential in developing Glasgow as a world-class visitor destination.
“Venues like The Burrell Collection, Riverside Museum, and Kelvingrove Museum & Art Gallery, as well as last year’s exhibition of work by the graffiti artist Banksy at the Gallery of Modern Art, have contributed to the city’s cultural offering as one of the jewels in the crown of Glasgow’s visitor experience and recognising its role in attracting visitors is crucial in ensuring Glasgow is at the forefront of visitors minds.
“This valuable survey will help inform and drive our activities, targeting our visitors with the information they want, when they want. It helps build a picture of what the visitor experience in Scotland actually looks like. We will continue to work with businesses and partners to grow Glasgow’s visitor economy, making the city a better place to live and visit.”
For more information about the Scotland Visitor Survey 2023 for Glasgow visit: https://www.visitscotland.org/research-insights/regions/glasgow-clyde-valley
