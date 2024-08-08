New Glasgow hospital to open in city centre next month as works near completion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The distinctive façade of Glasgow’s newest city centre hospital has been revealed along with unique quirks of its design, as Elanic Hospital Glasgow prepares to open its doors this September.

Located on the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland on Bath Street, the new purpose-built hospital, which is being created by Scottish private healthcare business Elanic Medical, has reached a significant milestone with the removal of its scaffolding which has been in place for almost two years.

The 15,000 sq ft hospital, which is being built by Redpath Construction, will return the landmark building to commercial use for the first time since the bank closed.

As works near completion, ‘secrets’ of the layout have also emerged, including a unique operating theatre located in the former bank vault. Through the conversion the beating heart of the bank will now become the beating heart of the hospital.

The state-of-the-art private healthcare facility features two operating theatres including a spacious ultra clean theatre equipped with laminar flow technology, as well as a smaller theatre located in the previous bank vault which will be used for procedures.

Both are equipped with the industry’s most advanced technology and complemented by 12 recovery bays. For patients who require overnight care, there are five air-conditioned, ensuite bedrooms including a specialist enhanced care dependency bedroom. A consulting space, X-ray provision and 24-hour medical cover are also all available on-site.

An employee floor will encompass a spacious boardroom which will double as an education room where, with patient consent, it is hoped that students will be able to observe live surgery over the room’s AV facilities.

Elanic Hospital Glasgow is located above the company’s existing surgical clinic, founded more than 10 years ago by Vivek Sivarajan and CJ Tollan Sivarajan, who are both Consultant Plastic Surgeons. The new facility will offer a range of elective treatments and surgeries including orthopaedic and bariatric procedures, gynaecology, urology, ENT and dermatology to self-paying and private medical insured patients from across Scotland and the North of England, who are seeking timely treatment.

Kristian Campbell, managing director, Elanic Medical, said: “The removal of the scaffolding at our new Glasgow hospital is a significant milestone as we reach the final stages of construction to restore a prime city centre asset into functional use.

“Elanic Hospital Glasgow will offer cutting-edge technology in specially designed operating theatres, including one located in the former bank vault. Our dedicated and distinguished team of healthcare professionals will provide personalised, patient focused care, maintaining human contact before and after admission as well as enhanced recovery to help people access high-quality healthcare when they need it.

“Waiting times for many elective procedures are too long for those who are in chronic pain or who need to get well sooner to be able to do their jobs. Being in the city centre, close to major rail and road links, and many of the city’s leading businesses will also make the hospital convenient for appointments.”

Elanic Medical management team outside the new hospital on Glasgow's Bath Street. l-r: Vivek Sivarajan, Jason Leitch, Kristian Campbell and Michael Logue. | Epic Scotland

The team at Elanic Hospital Glasgow expects to treat up to 60 patients weekly with a further 12 patients treated weekly at the cosmetic surgery clinic on the ground floor.

Elanic will provide a higher-than-average nurse to patient ratio overnight, so patients don’t need to wait for care. Consultations are now available at www.elanicmedical.co.uk.