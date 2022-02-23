Game testers wanted for Glasgow’s new gaming bar NQ64

Glasgow’s immersive new arcade bar NQ64 is calling on Glaswegian players to games test their tech ahead of their official opening in March.

What’s happening? NQ64, the new late-night basement venue, is preparing to make its Glasgow debut next month and needs volunteer players to test their retro arcades and classic consoles, all whilst having an exclusive first look at the neon lit venue - and testing out the bar.

What to expect: With free reign at the venue, testers can have a go on pinball machines, and classic arcades such as Pac-Man, dance machine, Guitar Hero, Time Crisis, and Point Blank, as well as retro consoles including SNES, MegaDrive, Gamecube and PlayStation.

NQ64 are on the hunt for game testers ahead of opening in Glasgow.

The lucky chosen few will also enjoy complimentary drinks (including game-themed cocktails and craft beers) from the bar, in return for feedback on the night.

When: NQ64, Glasgow’s new home of gaming and cocktails, will welcome games testers on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th March at their brand-new adult-only basement venue in Glasgow’s Merchant Square. The venue will officially open to the public on Friday, 18th March with a few surprises in store.

How to apply: Simply head to @nq64glasgow and apply on their post today about games testers. Testers will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram by 26 February. Over 18s only.

Taking over the former Distrikt club on Bell Street, the late-night basement venue will be an adult-only playground covered wall to wall in graffiti and complete with a multitude of gaming experiences, craft beers and game-themed cocktails - including strawberry gin-based Pacs a Punch and the fiery, rum-heavy Mad Max.

NQ64’s founder, Matt Robson, said: “We’re busy getting Glasgow ready for a March opening. Working day and night, our team is on site preparing neon graffiti, bespoke lighting, brand new cocktails and gaming rooms that come together for an amazing night out.

“If you fancy helping us test our games and booze out on 14 th and 15 March, then follow us on Instagram, and when you see the post go out about games testers just follow the instructions.”