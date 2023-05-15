Lewis Capaldi has appeared in a chaotic Chicken Shop Date interview in which host, Amelia Dimoldenberg, was repeatedly confused by his Scottish accent. Lewis, 26 from Glasgow, has racked up over 1 million views on the YouTube video of the interview, since its debut on Friday 12 May.

The pair ate chicken and fried Mars bars at Blue Lagoon in Glasgow. Amelia appeared to struggle with Lewis’ accent, mistaking the word “ill” for the letter “L” and the word “bowels” for “bills.” Lewis asked: “Are you from London?” to which Amelia responded “yes”. “Right, that makes sense,” Lewis said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accent miscommunication was only part of the chaos that ensued during Amelia and Lewis’ conversation. Not only did Lewis admit he “might” poo himself, but Amelia also joked she had heard Lewis was a “narcissist.”

Amelia said: “I heard you were a narcissist,” and when asked who told her that, she responded: “Matty Healy…they like to hang out together the narcissists.” Lewis agreed: “They f***ing do, and he’s up there for sure.”

Lewis also opened up about his romantic side, saying that he considers himself to be a romantic person who is no stranger to “love bombing.” He also revealed that he had not had one big heartbreak but rather “loads of little ones,” adding that his heart was “cracked, not broken.”

“I have a love-hate relationship with love,” Lewis said. “If I see a lady, and she kind of looks at me a certain way, I start imagining a life together.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans of both Lewis and Amelia were left in hysterics after the awkwardly chaotic interview. One commented: “Lewis was an impeccable choice to be in Chicken Shop Date. THE VIBES MATCHED.” Another added: “A language barrier within the same language haha, this episode is chaotic but equally sweet.”

Commenting on the YouTube video, Amelia expressed her enjoyment of the “date.” She said: “I was so so excited to travel to Glasgow for a date with Lewis because I really thought we would be a great match and....I WAS CORRECT. I also really enjoyed my first deep fried mars bar but I think I'll stick to the chicken nuggets for now...too messy.”