Register
BREAKING
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Rangers complete Jose Cifuentes signing on four-year deal
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over

Popular Glasgow bar and restaurant put up for sale for £75k

The bar and restaurant has hit the market for £75,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 23:41 BST

The Botany on Maryhill Road near to Glasgow’s West End has been put up for sale with it likely to attract a lot of interest.

Previously known as The Strathmore, the bar and restaurant rebranded in 2018 and has been a local neighbourhood favourite since, serving up delicious meals and drinks in their stunning glass house restaurant which has been a big hit. Residents also like to head to their beer garden which is a great space to catch some rays on a sunny day.

Situated near to the junction of Queen Margaret Drive on Maryhill Road, the venue is a prime location for attracting locals in a densely populated area and those exploring Glasgow’s Forth & Clyde Canal with the University of Glasgow’s largest student accomodation area near at Murano Street Student Village which boasts almost 1200 bedrooms.

It has also been a popular spot for years with local football team Partick Thistle whose ground, Firhill Stadium can be reached in just over ten minutes on foot. The venue boasts a turnover of £389,161 and is looking for a lease of £20,625 per annum which is set to end in 2038. You can find out more about the venue here.

Related topics:RestaurantWest EndGlasgowResidentsPartick ThistleSaleFood