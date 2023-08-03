Popular Glasgow bar and restaurant put up for sale for £75k

The Botany on Maryhill Road near to Glasgow’s West End has been put up for sale with it likely to attract a lot of interest.

Previously known as The Strathmore, the bar and restaurant rebranded in 2018 and has been a local neighbourhood favourite since, serving up delicious meals and drinks in their stunning glass house restaurant which has been a big hit. Residents also like to head to their beer garden which is a great space to catch some rays on a sunny day.

Situated near to the junction of Queen Margaret Drive on Maryhill Road, the venue is a prime location for attracting locals in a densely populated area and those exploring Glasgow’s Forth & Clyde Canal with the University of Glasgow’s largest student accomodation area near at Murano Street Student Village which boasts almost 1200 bedrooms.