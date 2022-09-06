A group of what is thought to be young teens trashed the playground, damaging property and littering rubbish around the school grounds.

On Sunday evening (4 September) a group of around five young boys (thought to be in their early teens) caused a significant amount of damage to Giffnock Primary School’s playground.

After breaking into the nursery shed, they used tools to rip and damage climbing frames.

They also emptied bins and threw rubbish around the school grounds, which had been piled high due to the bin strikes. Staff say the playground has been ‘left in a mess.’

Due to the level of criminal damage done, it is thought that repairs will cost a significant amount of money.

A member of Giffnock Primary School’s parent council wrote on Twitter: “This is really disappointing, particularly as the school community often fundraises to ensure the kids have a nice place to play.”

Eyewitnesses at the scene chased the boys off before police arrived, although the school reported the incident and shared CCTV footage with officers today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Sunday, 4 September, 2022, police received a report of a group of youths within the grounds of Giffnock Primary School, Academy Road. Officers arrived, but there was no trace of anyone.

“The following day, staff noted damage to school outbuildings and made a further report to police.