Vegan charity to protest Glasgow Costa after supplier found ‘force-feeding’ baby cows

The vegan activists will protest outside George Square Costa this weekend

On Saturday January 28 and March 11 2023, hundreds of people all over the UK – including Glasgow – will be protesting outside their local Costa Coffee shops, to take a stand against the dairy industry.

Organised by the UK’s leading vegan charity ‘Viva!’ the days of action will see activists assembling outside Costa Coffee stores to speak to members of the public about the modern dairy industry and encourage them to opt for plant-based alternatives such as oat, soya or almond milk. Protests will be taking place in 40 towns and cities across the UK, including – but not limited to – Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester.

Campaigners will be handing out leaflets, holding placards and having friendly, open conversations with customers about why and how to choose plant-based milks. Activists will stand outside Glasgow Costa Coffee (George House, 50 George Square, Glasgow G2 1EH) between 1pm and 3pm.

The Days of Action follows Viva!’s recent undercover investigation into Home Farm: a Red Tractor-approved dairy farm that supplies milk to Freshways, who, in turn, supply milk to Costa Coffee. The team of investigators at Home Farm discovered cows that were ‘emaciated, lame and struggling to walk, while others were manhandled, slapped and shoved.’

Viva! also claims the investigation found that some cows were ‘visibly injured or in shackles’ - while calves are separated from their mothers shortly after birth. Viva! filmed one sick calf being force fed by tube whilst lying down, this is against industry guidelines as it can cause death. Despite this discovery and the evidence to support animal welfare breaches, the farm denies any wrongdoing, and Red Tractor claims that Home Farm abides by their standards.

Viva! alleges from their investigation that this worker is illegally force-feeding a calve - which could lead to the animals death

Viva!’s founder and director Juliet Gellatley said: “After seeing first-hand the despicable conditions that these poor cows and calves are being kept in at Home Farm, I knew Viva! had to act.

“It was heart-rending to see these gentle, curious animals being treated so badly. Calves, desperate to suckle, sucked my fingers because they had been wrenched from their mothers when they were just hours old. We’re taking to the streets to educate people about the dairy industry: one that profits from exploitation and suffering.

“We’ll be having judgement-free, positive conversations with Costa Coffee customers, helping them see that dairy alternatives are delicious, and don’t involve suffering.”