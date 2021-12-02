Eco-friendly wardrobe this Christmas: 10 sustainable fashion brands

Why not go sustainable this year and find something that will last for Christmas's to come?

Sustainable fashion has never been more on trend and accessible.

Climate activists all over the world are calling on governments to put an end to fast fashion, and are calling out the industry and how sustainable their business models truly are.

This Christmas why not swap your high street fast fashion for an independent and sustainable brand you, your friends and family will love. There is something for everyone in this list of sustainable fashion brands.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What do we mean by sustainable fashion?

It’s not just about using recycled materials, or shipping in a more environmentally friendly way, or even giving a certain amount of profit to charities. It’s about ensuring that the garments sold are created and sourced ethically too. With that in mind we rounded up a handful of brands that are creating ethical and sustainable clothing.

1. Hirestreet

We’re starting off with a clothes rental company. Most of the time we’re buying new clothes - it’s for an event, and we’ll only wear that thing once or twice. So why not rent?

2. Tula + Tye

Offers some of the best lounge wear in the business. With talks of more restrictions you might feel the need to buy yet more comfy clothes like last year. Why not get a set that will last you forever?

3. Passenger

For all you outdoorsy people this is the place for you. They have a great selection of jackets, jumpers and blankets for all the people who love to roam in the outdoors.

4. OMNES

Are a great brand with a dedication to size inclusivity, and affordability without contributing to the huge landfills filled by the fashion industry cast outs.

5. Rapanui

Have some of the funkiest designed sustainable pieces out there. Without breaking the bank you can get your hands on clothes for everyday use that won’t fall apart or be a detriment to the environment.

6. Joanie (EcoVero line)

This collection has a tonne of fun garments made in their new eco friendly fabric. ECOVERO is a sustainable alternative for traditional viscose. The product process generates as much as 50% less emissions and water usage.

7. OutsideIn

Have a great ethos, as well as amazing ethically made and locally sourced products. They started out with bobble hats, and every time you buy one they give it to a homeless person. They do this with every garment sold, giving blankets, hoodies and more.

8. Rock On Ruby

Offer a range of fun personalised sweaters and t-shirts, even with some seasonal pieces. All the bases for their products are ethical, fairwear clothing. They also do sample sales on their Instagram most Wednesdays to get rid of their overstocked items where you can grab stuff with great discounts.

9. Lucy + Yak

This brand is trail blazing the way to a sustainable, affordable and size inclusive industry. Offering clothes up to size 32, the handmade garments come in all colours, shapes and designs. Their dungarees are so popular and sell out often but they also stock t-shirts, jackets and so much more.

10. By Rotation

By Rotation are another great option for hiring garments out. If you have some pieces you love but don’t wear, why not hire them out? You’ll get cash and save the planet. Check out their Instagram for inspiration on what to rent.

These are just a few sustainable businesses, the industry is growing at a rapid rate and there are so many options available for clothes that won’t damage the environment.

If you’re not in the position to buy new clothes, taking care of your clothes is a huge step in the right direction.