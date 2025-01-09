2 . The Saracen Head (~1792)

The Gallowgate pub also claims to be one of the oldest in Glasgow, given that the original tavern to hold the name was found in records dating back to 1792. According to urban legend, the pub once played host to Robert Burns on his trips to Glasgow - and even once displayed a handwritten poem by the Bard. The current Saracen Head is the fourth rendition of the pub, with the first on the Gallowgate, second on the corner of St Mungo Lane and the third at the corner of Saracen Lane, next to where the original first stood. The present Saracen Head, across from the Barrowlands, opened its doors to thirsty punters in the east end back in 1904. | Contributed