The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday morning

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday afternoon ahead of travelling to Norway for Thursday’s Europa League clash with SK Brann.

Fan discontent continues across the city at Celtic, meanwhile, with Brendan Rodgers’ side at home to Sturm Graz in their latest European clash this week. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs:

Ex-Rangers star explains swift nature of summer transfer exit

Former Rangers defender Jefte has explained why his swift summer exit for a return a South America was too good to turn down.

The Brazilian left-back secured a £6 million transfer to Palmeiras in his homeland, with the 21-year-old sudden departure coming as a surprise to many supporters due to the speedy nature in which the deal was concluded.

While the player admitted he was not actively seeking an Ibrox exit, he conceded it was a no-brainer after being told by flop boss Russell Martin that his style was not suited to the squad at his disposal.

Speaking to the Rangers Review, Jefte said: “Palmeiras is a giant, the biggest club in Brazil. Of course, one of the biggest reasons I came to this club was to win titles. Palmeiras reaches practically all the finals and I wanted to take a bigger leap in my career.

“The move was very smooth for me. It's the country where I've lived practically my whole life. So it was very smooth, but quite quick.

“I didn't imagine returning to Brazilian football so quickly. I thank Rangers for everything they did for me, they made me a new player. I learned a lot but when you have an offer you can't refuse, you can't waste it. I needed to come to Palmeiras.”

'Disharmony' having impact on Celtic, claims skipper

Callum McGregor has conceded “disharmony” at Celtic is impacting on performance levels after the reigning champions suffered their first league defeat of the season away to Dundee on Sunday.

The Hoops fell five points behind Premiership leaders Hearts amid a backdrop of yet another disruptive fan protest against the board after a poor summer transfer window and concerns over how the club is being run in general.

Celtic have looked out of sorts so far this season and have also endured disappointment on the European stage after an early Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty. Brendan Rodgers’ side also have one draw and one defeat from their opening Europa League fixtures so far.

McGregor admitted: “I think there's a lot of disharmony which can make it difficult for a club like this. It's so used to winning and everything's great, and you're winning games, but again, I think from the outside it looks easy, and it's not easy.

“The reason why we win so many games is that we work so hard. So, really, it's a double-edged sword. When you come to this club, you have to sacrifice everything to be a success, and then you get to enjoy all the good days that have come over the last 15-16 years.

“It's not easy, and I think periods like this just show that it's not easy. If you come off the boil slightly, if you're not quite there and that disharmony is there, then it can be a difficult place to play football. Our job in the changing room and in the building is to try and make the team as strong as it possibly can be, to then come out and perform on the pitch.

“I think if we get that bit right, then a lot of the noise will start to go away because any wee days like this that we've had have usually helped galvanise the group and make everybody fight a little bit more to show people.

“This is what it's like playing at Celtic. Everyone thinks it's great, you're winning trophies... you only win trophies if you're together and you're ready to fight and you're ready to run and minimise the amount of days like this, because at this moment in time, we're too easy to play against.

“We're giving up too many goals. It's as simple as that; we're giving up too many goals.”