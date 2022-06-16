The Scottish Premiership fixtures are released tomorrow as the Glasgow sides continue to make moves in the transfer market.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defending champions Celtic and runners-up Rangers will discover their fixture schedule for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season tomorrow when the fixtures are released.

In the meantime, the two Glasgow clubs are continuing to make moves in the transfer market as they look to bolster their squads ahead of their first domestic and European fixtures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are being strongly linked with a young full back from Argentina and the most recent reports suggest the teenager has played his last game for his current club amid interest from the Hoops.

Across the city, speculation continues surrounding Rangers’ reported interest in Scotland international Ross Stewart but a former Ibrox favourite isn’t sure if the Sunderland striker is ready to play at the “elite” level.

Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday, June 16:

Rangers legend ‘unsure’ if Sunderland striker is ready for “elite” level

Rangers continue to be linked with a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The former Ross County forward netted 26 goals in English football’s League One last season and earned his first Scotland cap during the most recent international break.

Although it has been suggested that the 25-year old is viewed as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos, recent reports suggest that the Colombian’s future will have no impact on whether or not Ibrox chiefs pursue a move for Stewart.

The hitman might have established himself as a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light last season but one former Rangers’ star has doubts over his ability to play at the “elite” level Rangers seek to operate at.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football Insider, former Rangers and Scotland full back Allan Hutton says “only time will tell” if Stewart can make the grade at Ibrox.

He said: “Possibly. You’re going for Champions League football, that’s how high the bar is at this moment in time.

“Can he play to that level? We’re unsure. Of course, he was outstanding in League One but we’re talking about elite level. Only time will tell if he can reach those heights.

“I’m pretty sure Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have sights on a few different players. Stewart is a particular type of number nine. He’s a big guy, he’s not the usual profile that Rangers go for.

“So they might look to bring in another type of attacking threat as well.”

Celtic target looks to have played his last game for Lanus

The Scotsman are reporting that Alexandro Bernabei looks to have played his last game for Lanus amid serious interest from Celtic.

Celtic are said to have also been working on a deal for Hammarby’s Iraqi internationalist Mohanad Jeahze and have been linked with a move for Borussia Moenchengladbach-bound Ko Itakura, but a move for Bernabei looks closer.