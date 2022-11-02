The latest Old Firm transfer news as Rangers and Celtic conclude their European football journey this season.

Rangers became the ‘worst Champions League team of all time’ yesterday as they were beaten 3-1 by Ajax in Glasgow. Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s side suffered six successive losses in the group stage and reached a staggering goal difference of minus 20 - the worst the competition has ever seen.

Meanwhile, Celtic will travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid in their final game of the tournament after also finishing bottom of their group with two points.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, we take a look at the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer headlines...

Ange Postecoglou reacts to transfer talk

Ange Postecoglou has responded to rumours that Celtic are closing in on Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe. The Scottish champions have been heavily linked with a move for the Japanese defender ahead of the January transfer window.

When questioned on the rumours, Postecoglou failed to confirm or deny the reports, saying: “We have gone early on the January market haven’t we? It’s just into November, so I’ve a lot of talking about that ahead. As I said before we have a strategy in place which I am really comfortable with in terms of making sure we are always looking to improve our squad and improve the way we do things.

“We take away the experiences we have had at Champions League level and domestic level and try to be better and every window gives you that opportunity. “We’ve had some plans in place for January for a while now. Hopefully over the next few weeks we will be able to conclude some of that. The whole idea is to make this squad stronger for the second half of the year.”

Kobayashi would be the third Japanese player to join Celtic under the former Yokohama F. Marinos boss, following in the footsteps of Kyogo Furuhashi and Yosuke Ideguchi.

Rangers star tipped for Premier League switch

Former Romania international Illie Dumitrescu has backed Rangers’ Ianis Hagi to one day earn himself a transfer to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old moved to Glasgow from Genk two years ago and excelled last season, claiming 18 goal contributions in the Scottish Premiership, however he has failed to play a single minute of football since January due to injury. Hagi suffered a knee problem at the start of the year and was forced to undergo surgery, leaving him sidelined until the new year.

Despite this, Dumitrescu has high hopes for the Romania international. Speaking to ProSport, the former Tottenham forward said: “He can play in any championship. If he plays in Scotland, he can do it without any problem in the Premier League without any problem. He is an indisputable leader. Ianis and I talk a lot, he is very strong mentally, he will be even stronger. He works very hard.”