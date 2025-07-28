The former Aberdeen hitman’s move to La Liga hasn’t gone to plan

Celtic and Rangers still retain a firm interest in bringing Bojan Miovski back to Scotland - but it’s Birmingham City who have reportedly made the first move for the striker.

According to Gol, the English Championship side are ‘in talks’ with Spanish top-flight side Girona over a potential deal, having previously expressed a desire to bring the North Macedonian international to St Andrew’s last summer.

Miovski left Aberdeen for La Liga 12 months ago after two successful seasons at Pittodrie, where he scored 44 goals in 98 games. He tormented both Old Firm club’s by netting two goals in three games against Celtic and finding the target a further two in three meetings with the Gers.

However, the 26-year-old’s time at Girona hasn’t gone to plan so far. He’s struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting XI and netted only four times in 25 appearances.

And it’s claimed Girona are now open to selling the forward, who was key to the Dons’ reaching the group stage of the UEFA Conference League previously.

Celtic and Rangers have been monitoring the player’s situation closely, with both teams looking to add more firepower up front and view Miovski as someone who knows the Scottish game well.

Both clubs have been linked with Miovski for some time, although Birmingham appear to have made a concrete approach as they aim to make their mark back in the English second-tier after earning promotion last term.

The Blues’ transfer activity could force other suitors to act quickly if they are serious about landing the player. It remains to be seen whether Celtic or Rangers will step up their interest now that another club is involved.

It’s expected that Miovski would be keen on gaining more game time elsewhere after a frustrating year in Spain, and a return to the Scottish Premiership might appeal.

Birmingham, though, are in pole position as they attempt to strike a deal and with the new season just around the corner, a final decision can’t be delayed much longer.