Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers have been active on the transfer front so far this summer. They have brought in the likes of Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard and Max Aarons, among others, to bolster their squad. The Gers have turned to ex-Swansea City and Southampton man Russell Martin as their head coach.

As for Celtic, they have been more patient with their recruitment. The Hoops won the Scottish Premiership title once again last season and will be hoping for the same again next time around. Brendan Rodgers remains in charge at Celtic Park as he eyes more trophies down the line.

Rangers loan out Mason Munn

Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn has joined former Celtic boss Neil Lennon at Dunfermline Athletic. The stopper has been given the green light to join the Championship side on a temporary basis. He will be eager to get as much game time as possible with the Pars.

Munn, 19, joined the Gers back in 2022. Prior to his move to Ibrox, he spent time on the books at Glentoran. The Northern Ireland youth international has been a key player for the B team over recent times. He was handed his first and only competitive first-team appearance back in January in a Scottish Cup clash against Fraserburgh.

Lennon has said: “He’s very good. He’s got good size and he’s a good shot-stopper. He’s very talented and needs to play. A bit like Tobi (Oluwayemi) was last year, a young, quality goalkeeper. I like his size. We’ve worked with big goalkeepers before, and sometimes makes saves other goalkeepers can’t make. We’re pleased to have him and I think he’s pleased to be here. Hopefully it’s a marriage of convenience for us both.”

Celtic’s Adam Montgomery shares insight on Livingston move

Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery scored on his Livingston debut against Kelty Hearts on Saturday afternoon. They won 6-0 after goals with Andy Winter, Shane Blaney, Stevie May and Robbie Muirhead (x2) on the scoresheet. David Martindale’s side are preparing for life back in the top flight following their promotion.

Speaking afterwards, Montgomery said: “Delighted to be here. It’s a big season for me playing football and I think this is a good place to do it. It doesn’t come around often but it was nice to be on the scoresheet. It was a positive, 6-0, clean sheet and getting through in the group, can’t ask for much more.

“The gaffer has been in touch since the end of last season. Obviously I played against the club last season when I was on loan at Queen’s Park. I knew there was a little bit of interest but I was kind of with Celtic for pre-season just to see what the situation was. I came in and spoke to the gaffer at the tail end of last week and thought this was the right place for me to come.”

He added: “For me, being back in the Premiership is a big thing. Being at Queen’s last year was my first time in the Championship, I wanted to be back in the Premiership. The club were able to do that for me.”