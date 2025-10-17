The Hoops boss has reacted to the latest managerial dismissal across the city at Ibrox after Russell Martin’s sacking

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has warned Rangers new incoming manager that his Celtic side will be ready for the challenge once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muscat looks set to become the TENTH Gers gaffer that Rodgers will have gone head-to-head with across his two spells at Parkhead - with academy coach Steven Smith taking interim charge of Saturday’s Premiership clash against Dundee United in the short-term.

And Rodgers, who previously crossed paths with Muscat during his time in charge of Liverpool, welcomes the latest challenge from across the city.

Brendan Rodgers reacts to Rangers latest managerial search

He stated: “I think every team that changes manager, you always accept and take on the challenge of new ideas and that freshness that they may bring.

“I don’t know Kevin that well, but I came across him a few times when I was at Liverpool. He came in to training when I was manager and spent some time with him there. And then of course, when we travelled over to Australia with Liverpool and met him and Ange when I was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t really know him that well, but he’s done a really good job in the teams that he’s been at in Asia. If h’s to be the new manager coming in, then it’s another new challenge. And as I said, for us, we’ll be ready for it.”

Russell Martin will learn from bruising Ibrox experience

While expressing his disappointment at Martin’s sacking after just seven league games in charge, Rodgers believes the Englishman will learn plenty from his bruising experience of managing in Glasgow’s intense goldfish bowl.

He added: “Well, I think you’re always disappointed when any manager loses his job and Russell being no different. It was a challenge that he’ll learn from in his career. He’s got many more years left as a coach and a manager.

“And I’ve always said, when you manage here at Celtic or Rangers, the pressure really is relentless and you find out things about yourself and this role and this job and I’m sure he would have done that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish him all the best and he’ll probably have a bit of time out and then look to go again and use this experience.”