Belgian club playing hardball over £5m valuation of left-sided attacker who Celtic are pursuing

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have reportedly up the ante in an attempt to finally seal a cut-price deal for Michel Ange-Balikwisha after refusing to give up on their long-running pursuit of the winger.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is desperately seeking to add more firepower to his frontline in time for the new season starting this weekend and Balikwisha has been one of their top summer targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish champions have been in talks with officials at Royal Antwerp to land the pacy 24-year-old wide man over several weeks and are still very much in the fight for his signature.

However, the Belgian outfit are playing hardball over their £5m valuation of the left-sided attacker, who is out of contract next summer. They know that if they don’t sell their star man in this window then his value will drop even further.

To date, the offers tabled by Celtic have been below their asking price for the player despite Antwerp boss Stef Wils admitting publicly earlier this month that Balikwisha has made it clear he wants to make the move to Parkhead.

He conceded: “That's possible, yes. I’m just working with the guys who are here at the moment. They all have the qualities to play here, so it would be foolish not to use them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic ‘pushing’ for positive outcome in pursuit of cut-price deal

And Celtic remain hopeful that a suitable fee can be agreed sooner rather than later. They are pushing for a positive outcome and are seeking the best deal possible in an area of the team that Rodgers has made no secret of the fact that he wants to strengthen.

It comes after Celtic held talks over loaning bit-part winger Yang Hyun-jun to English Championship Norwich City.

The South Korean’s potential exit and Marco Tilio’s expected move to Rapid Vienna would leave Rodgers with James Forrest and Daizen Maeda as his only fit wide players, with Jota currently recovering from an ACL injury and the recent £17 million sale of Nicolas Kuhn to Como.

But Rodgers has confirmed in recent days that Yang, who joined the club in 2023 from Gangwon in his homeland, remains a crucial part of his short-term plans, stating: “You see he's starting the games. And I see him as an important player for us in our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this moment in time, he's a starting winger for us. So we're not in a position to be moving him on.”