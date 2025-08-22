The star is now at Birmingham City but his contribution to Celtic has not been forgotten.

A Celtic legend has let rip over the club’s decision to let a star now with Birmingham City out of their clutches.

The Hoops have been left in a precarious Champions League situation after a 0-0 draw at home against Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their play off tie. After a game against Livingston in the Premiership on Saturday, they will then face an arduous trip to Kazakhstan where they will need to win if they are to reach the group stage.

Chants of sack the board rang out as fans lashed out at slow recruitment this summer, and a lack of quality in terms of those who have come in. One star still not replaced is Kyogo, who signed for Birmingham City this summer, six months on from leaving Celtic for Rennes. His move to France ended disastrously for the forward but despite his January exit, Celtic are yet to replace him.

John Hartson on Celtic transfer necessity

Adam Idah was hooked at half time with the only other senior striker being youngster Johnny Kenny, winger Daizen Maeda left to go it alone at centre forward. It’s left John Hartson fuming and pining for the man who has impressed in the early days of his Birmingham City stint, with a forward imperative before the end of transfer play.

He wrote on X: “Celtic need to invest in a centre forward.. I would like to see other areas strengthened also, but goals win you games.. it’s imperative that they add firepower entering into what games lie ahead.

“The sale of Kyogo was a big gamble and a mistake. He was frustrated by not playing every week.. Celtic sold him because they paid big money for Idah so felt there was an onus to play him.. he was class and we should have played him every week.. goal machine.”

What Brendan Rodgers said about Celtic transfer business

Speaking after the draw against Kairat Almaty, Rodgers said: “I can prepare the team. The staff and the players that are here have been fantastic over pre-season. We are all clear on what we need to improve and for whatever reason, we haven't been able to do that. So now we're in this position and we have to accept it and not dwell on it, try and come through it for Saturday and for next Tuesday.

“I think that we need to improve the squad. There's clarity around that for a long time. So we see that. I think supporters see that. We certainly do in football. We need to improve and then from that, this is a performance club. This is a club that's to perform.

“That starts on the field and you do that with getting the very best players you possibly can to allow you to perform. So it's getting performance on the pitch. A style and a type of football that excites supporters. That's what this club is used to. So we know that. Hopefully between now and the end of the window we can get that.”