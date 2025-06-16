Celtic are looking to get busy now the transfer window is officially open.

Celtic are closing in on their next summer signing - as they begin to put the pieces together on a shock move elsewhere.

Kieran Tierney has returned to the club from Arsenal in their first confirmed deal and Ross Doohan is expected to replace Scott Bain as deputy goalkeeper. That is far from the only deals that the club are expected to complete this summer though, and it’s claimed in the Herald that Celtic are “working on a surprise move” for Japanese defender Hayato Inamura.

The J League is somewhere that’s been a happy hunting ground for Celtic of late with Kyogo, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda amongst players to come from that region. Inamura currently plays for Albirex Niigata in the J-League and can play at full back as well as his natural centre-back position.

Celtic transfer plans come to light

Currently, the club look likely to lose Greg Taylor at left-back as his contract expires. There are two other irons in the fire for boss Brendan Rodgers as “further ahead in negotiations is the impending cross-border move of Fulham's teenage striker Callum Osmand to Glasgow.”

Celtic scouts have also registered a level of interest Red Star Belgrade’s defender Veljko Milosavljevic. The deal that looks closest is that for Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren, who it is claimed “is on the brink of signing a deal with Celtic for £2 million.” An interview with the winger resurfaced over the Nordsjaelland star where he spoke of his career ambition.

Benjamin Nygren Celtic transfer latest

He said: "I want to go to a bigger club. I want to play in the Champions League, and I want to get as far as possible in my career. We have been in agreement for some time about me leaving in this window. I feel it's time now. I want to go to a club that has extreme belief in me and has a clear plan. But also a big club that plays in the best tournaments in Europe.

"The Champions League is the biggest competition you can play in at club level. Nordsjaelland is a very family-orientated club and it can be quiet in the stands. That is maybe good in a way, but I feel it's a lot of fun when there are a lot of fans there. It's more fun to play when it's a full stadium, where there are a lot of supporters and there is a lot of pressure. That is what I like the most. Being able to play in different positions is a strength for me.

"I know I can contribute a lot to teams and also help make people get the best out of their own qualities. I believe in my abilities, and I feel I am good at creating chances and finishing when I get them myself. We have a lot of young players here. Generally, in the last ten games of the season, we had three or four 18-year-olds in the starting line-up. That's not very common, so it's a good platform to learn and develop. Nordsjaelland is a club that has a lot of eyes on it, but which also maintains a very high level and is a top-five club in Denmark in principle every year.

"The club's highest goal is not to win the league, but to play with young talents to sell. It is a selling club and it becomes difficult to compete for the titles when you are selling your best players all the time. But that doesn't affect my motivation. Wherever I play, even if nobody is watching, I want to win."