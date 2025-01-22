Celtic's Champions League rivals sack former Liverpool and Real Madrid man as race for qualification heats up
Celtic are back in UEFA Champions League action tonight and are looking to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout play-off round at the very least.
They welcome Young Boys of Switzerland to Celtic Park and a win will put them on 12 points. It will be their penultimate league phase fixture before they travel to Villa Park later this month and, with the Premier League side going well in the competition, three points tonight could be pivotal for Brendan Rodgers’ men.
Meanwhile, one of the Hoop’s European rivals have made the big decision to part company with their manager despite sitting higher in the table and having demolished the Scottish champions earlier in the season. However, their domestic form has let them down and they are now looking for a new head coach.
Borussia Dortmund confirmed that former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Şahin, who played under Rodgers at Anfield, has been relived of his duties at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund currently sit tenth in the Bundesliga table with seven wins from their opening 18 league fixtures.
A 2-1 defeat away to Serie A side Bologna in the Champions League last night was the final straw for the German giants after a run of three league defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt, Holstein Kiel and Bayern Leverkusen. In Europe, they sit 13th in the Champions League table with 12 points from their four wins and three defeats - three points better off than Celtic.
When the two sides met back in October the German outfit crushed the Glasgow club 7-1. Emre Can opened the scoring after just seven minutes but Daizen Maeda levelled just two minutes later to give the travelling Hoops’ supporters hope for a memorable European night.
However, Dortmund ran away with the contest with Karim Adeyemi scoring a hat-trick. Serhou Guirassy netted a double and Felix Nmecha got in on the scoring to complete the thumping 7-1 score.
