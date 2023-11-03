Celtic ‘face competition’ from Chelsea for Ukraine star amid swap deal claims

Celtic will face some major competition from an English Premier League giant as they consider a move to replace Joe Hart.

The former Manchester City and England goalkeeper is in the final year of his current deal with the reigning Premiership champions and there has been little indication Hart could extend his two-year stay at Celtic Park. The 36-year-old has enjoyed a successful stay with the Hoops and played a key role in securing a league and League Cup double during his first year with the club before helping his side to a historic treble last season.

Despite defending Hart amid some criticism over his recent performances, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly considering a number of alternative options for his number one keeper and is said to have placed Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin at the top of his list of priorities.

The nine-times capped Ukraine international started the season in between the sticks for the La Liga giants as he helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side to league wins over Athletic Bilbao and Almeria and received praise from the former Chelsea boss for his performances.

He said: We wish (Thibault Courtois) a speedy recovery and we give all the confidence in the world to Lunin, who is a great goalkeeper. In pre-season, he did well. Total confidence in him, we think he is a talent. What he lacks is what everyone lacks, experience, but he will take it game by game.”