Celtic and Rangers are both back in action this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers lock horns in the Scottish League Cup final this weekend at Hampden Park. The Hoops head into the game on the back of their 0-0 draw with Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League last time out.

The Gers, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League. Here is a look at the latest news regarding the pair....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pundit on ex-Celtic man

Pundit Darren Bent believes Kieran Tierney’s time at Arsenal is ‘coming to an end’ soon. The former Celtic left-back made the switch to the Emirates Stadium back in 2019 and has struggled with injuries over recent times.

Bent has said: “Do you know what, I almost fear a little bit now for Kieran Tierney. I really like Kieran Tierney, but unfortunately he can't stay fit. I think the last time he played a competitive game was in June for Scotland. Just being out for that amount of time, I think he's been sitting on the bench for Arsenal for the last five games. The fact that he's not played a minute would almost indicate that his time at Arsenal is coming to an end.”

Tierney, who is 27-years-old, rose up through the academy of the Hoops and was a regular at various different youth levels before breaking into the first-team as a youngster. He went on to make 170 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with eight goals.

Since joining the Gunners, he has played 124 matches. He was loaned out to Real Sociedad in the last campaign in La Liga to get some game time under his belt but as Bent has alluded to, he hasn’t been able to stay fit over recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Premier League man dances to Rangers song

Ex-Premier League striker Peter Crouch was on media duties with Alan Hutton for Rangers’ clash against Spurs at Ibrox for TNT Sports. As per their account on X, he was seen dancing to the Gers’ pre-game anthem of ‘simply the best’ before the second-half.

Crouch went on to say: "I think they (Tottenham) got away with one, to be honest. Rangers were fantastic today. If Tottenham had come away and won it, it would have been a travesty really. The last 20 minutes Tottenham were in the game but still could've conceded. The first-half it was all Rangers but I think the Spurs substitutions helped.

“He (Postecoglou) was obviously trying to rest players, his best players all season like (Dom) Solanke, (Dejan) Kulusevski, (Pape) Sarr, players like that. (Lucas) Bergvall actually did really well when he came on as well. They made the difference."

Meanwhile, Hutton added: "Not only tonight's performance but the previous three, with clean sheets, have been really good. Every game that goes by they're getting better. You can see it starting to build and become really good on the pitch. They are transforming as a team, so if they can build on this performance tonight, which was excellent, into Sunday, it should be a cracker of a game."