Hoops legend talks up potential homecoming for goalkeeper with Ross Doohan close to re-joining the club he came through the youth ranks at

Celtic have yet to officially confirm Ross Doohan’s transfer return as third-choice goalkeeper - but Hoops icon Pat Bonner has been left impressed by the imminent signings' journey back to Parkhead, where he came through the youth system.

Until earlier this month, long-time Hoops servant Scott Bain has filled the role, plying his trade as back-up to the likes of Craig Gordon, Fraser Forster and Joe Hart over the years before sliding down to No.3 following the arrival of Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa last summer.

Bain’s exit was confirmed last week, with the ex-Dundee stopper joining Championship title winners Falkirk as a result. And it’s widely anticipated that Doohan will be named as his successor.

The 27-year-old, who has been released by fellow Premiership side Aberdeen, is now poised to head back to the Hoops where he previously spent seven years between 2015 and 2022 after graduating through the academy. He went on to gain senior experience at Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers south of the border before venturing to the North East.

And Bonner has raved about Doohan’s progression in recent years, off the back of earning his first cap for Scotland against Alpine minnows Liechtenstein last Monday after being drafted into the squad amid a shortage of goalkeeping options.

“What a story!” Bonner exclaimed. “There is a young man who could not get into the team, so he left, developed, and now there is an opportunity for him to come back. Who knows, in a year’s time, he could be second choice, or even first choice. It’s brilliant for him, absolutely brilliant.

“However, it tells me something about goalkeeping, and that you mature later now in life. In my day, and I look at the top goalkeepers like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Thibaut Courtois - they have 200, maybe 300 games when they are 23 years old.

“Those are the ones that you see at the very top end, but what about all of these other guys that do not get game time, do not play and have to go out on loan to get that? So, that to me has been a great journey for Ross. He has matured as a young man, and he has matured a little bit later - great for him.”

Meanwhile, as manager Brendan Rodgers prepares to embark on his sixth season at the helm of the Scottish champions across two spells, Bonner is grateful that his old club still have the Northern Irishman in the Parkhead dugout.

Bonner added: “I am glad he is here. He’s doing the business, and it has been great for the whole club. Ange (Postecoglou) going was a big shock, though I think Brendan leaving in the first instance was a shock, too! Ange came in and filled that gap fantastically, but him leaving quickly called for continuity at the club.

“I think the way that they play, both of them tactically, there probably is a mix of both in there with the way that Brendan has now adapted his team, and I want that to continue. If Brendan was to leave, and he eventually well, there is no question about that, then you would want somebody very similar to take over, which is not an easy task to fulfil.

“I am not thinking about long term - I think it is great to have him right now.”

*Pat Bonner was launching the Refugee World Cup Scotland 2025 tournament on Sunday 29th June at Toryglen Regional Football Centre. The event celebrates the diversity of communities in Scotland through football while standing up for the rights of refugees.