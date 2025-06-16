Johan Mjallby reckons his fellow countryman can achieve his footballing dreams by signing and playing for Celtic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Nygren can fulfil his dreams of playing in Europe at Celtic as well as getting the chance to play in front of ‘the best supporters in the world".

That’s the view of Swedish compatriot and former Hoops star Johan Mjallby, who insists the 23-year-old winger will prove a shrewd piece of transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nygren, who plays for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, recently outlined that competing in the UEFA Champions League is one of his biggest ambitions. This season, Brendan Rodgers’ men must navigate one play-off round to secure a spot in the League Phase for a fourth straight year – a milestone no previous Celtic squad has managed to achieve.

The Hoops made it to Europe’s elite competition’s knockout stage last terms before narrowly losing 3-2 on aggregate to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Ex-defender and Neil Lennon’s former assistant manager Mjallby is confident that Nygren - on the verge of joining Celtic in a deal worth £2 million - only has to look back at their European performance last season as proof that his own aspirations are within reach.

Benjamin Nygren can thrive for Celtic in Champions League

Mjallby feels that recruiting a promising talent like Nygren - capped three times by Sweden - could strengthen Rodgers’ team significantly and enhance their prospects of advancing even further this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Celtic Way, the 54-year-old said: “Benjamin Nygren can fulfil his Champions League dream at Celtic. He only needs to look at Celtic’s last Champions League campaign, which was very successful, and we saw a lot of good things from the team, especially in the away games against the likes of Atalanta and Bayern Munich, where they showed that they had matured a lot in that arena.”

“Brendan Rodgers was very happy that he had established himself as a manager in Europe with Celtic. Celtic are trying to clinch some early signings by bringing in a few good players and showing they mean business.

“Nygren falls into that category, and Brendan will be trying to replicate what they did last season or do even better this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Champions League is the money pit, and that’s where the riches are, of course, but it is no surprise that Nygren wants to pit his wits on that stage and compete against the best, and Celtic are the team who can elevate his game to that level.”

“Playing for Celtic in the Champions League is something special. Nygren will know that Celtic will play to a 60,000 packed house every time they play at home in that competition. They are not called the best supporters in the world for nothing. Surely he knows all about that.”