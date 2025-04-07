Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Norwich City striker signed for the Hoops in a deal worth £9m last summer but has struggled to nail down a starting spot

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Idah has been warned to add another “dimension” to his game quickly or risk falling even further down the pecking order at Celtic next season.

That’s the view of former Republic of Ireland international Andy Townsend, who reckons the £9 million addition is facing a “big summer” after struggling to nail down a regular starting place under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since arriving from Norwich City pn a permanent basis last summer, Idah has found the net just eight times in the Premiership this term - starting just 15 games. He went on a barren run of 14 matches without scoring before his Champions League brace against Aston Villa on January 29.

And Townsend believes time is already running out for the 24-year-old to stake his claim to become the Hoops’ leading striker. He is adamant Rodgers will be looking for an upgrade this summer with the reigning champions lack of firepower laid bare during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to rock-bottom St Johnstone in Perth.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Townsend said: “Celtic spent on Adam Idah last summer, but it wouldn't surprise me if they go and buy another striker this summer and I think they will.

“Now he's an experienced boy. He's been around long enough and I think he's got to hurry up and find that extra 10, 15 per cent, which is required to nail a position down somewhere consistently where he is absolutely the number one, whether it's club or country, he's not really been able to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he's not careful, someone else will come in at Celtic because Brendan Rodgers is not going to wait, Celtic never wait and they’ve lost Kyogo Furuhashi but they do have Daizen Maeda who poses more of a threat down the middle. Adam has got to take the opportunities that he's being given. He came off the bench for Ireland and got himself a goal, that is good, but there's more to come from him.”

Idah has fallen behind Daizen Maeda in the pecking order at Parkhead, with the versatile Japanese attacker enjoying his most prolific season ever after stepping up to fill the void left by Kyogo Furuhashi and January.

And Townsend feels it’s an all-too familiar tale for Idah. He continued: “That's been Adam's problem. Wherever he has been you are looking at him and thinking that there is probably more in there to give and I don't think it's always coaches that can do it. I don't think it's always managers that can find that. It has to come within how much you really want it. He needs that edge, Adam. I don't think it's quite there yet.

“He needs a big summer. He needs a strong summer. He needs to look after himself physically and be in great condition when he returns, but mentally find another dimension to add something to his game.”