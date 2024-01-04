Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Burnley and are among other clubs credited with an interest in the striker.

The January transfer window is now open and both Celtic and Rangers fans are waiting patiently to see what business their clubs will be doing at this early stage.

Philippe Clement moved early to secure Wolves striker Fabio Silva on loan before the window officially opened while the Hoops are currently linked with a number of player including the likes of Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna and Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski. The top end of the pitch is expected to be one area where Brendan Rodgers looks to add more strength in depth this window and the champions are now reportedly set to join their Glasgow rivals in pursuing a move for one of the Scottish Premiership's stand out players this season.

According to HITC, Celtic are now 'looking to make a move' for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland who has scored 18 goals this campaign and has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox. It is said that Rodgers is a fan of the 28-year old and that the club are now 'considering' a January bid.

However, there is even more to the story it appears and a host of clubs from across the border are also said to be considering bids of their own which is understandable given the Scotland international's goal scoring form this season. No less than seven clubs from both the English Premier League and the EFL Championship are named by the outlet.

They include Sean Dyche's Everton and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace along with fellow top flight clubs and relegation battlers Burnley and Sheffield United. From the English second tier there is said to be interest from Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull City.