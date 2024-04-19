Brendan Rodgers has sent a rallying message to team after Rangers slip-up

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has urged his players to remain focused on themselves and to not be complacent in the final run-in as the Hoops continue their pursuit of winning a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers have experienced their worst run of form since Philippe Clement’s arrival - winning just one of their last five league matches and conceding a disappointing nine goals during this rotten run, the same tally as in the previous 21 games after the Belgian took charge in mid-October.

A goalless draw at Dundee was the latest in a long line of poor performances, and the title race may have been completely out of reach if it wasn’t for a last gasp equaliser from Rabbi Matondo in the Old-Firm derby 12 days ago. Rangers’ recent slump has left Celtic in the ascendancy although Rodgers insists that the team’s focus is purely on themselves and remains adamant that his team can’t afford to soften up.

Speaking ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts, Rodgers said: “Our focus has always been on ourselves. I made that point to the players. Irrespective of what happens or other results or the way it goes for other teams.

“We can only do our work because you can’t soften up, especially at this time just because another team has drawn or lost because that is irrelevant. You have to perform and get the result, because if you come off it against teams that are motivated and organised then they can give you a problem.

“So for us we have to continually focus on our own performance, irrespective of what happens elsewhere. We have to create our own story and for that we have to work for it and hopefully that will be the story come the end of the season.”

Both Celtic and Rangers are in action this weekend as they prepare for crucial Scottish Cup semi-final clashes against Aberdeen and Hearts respectively.