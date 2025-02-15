Celtic’s confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United at Parkhead

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee United in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead this afternoon.

The Hoops went down narrowly to Bayern Munich in Champions League play-off action in midweek and with one eye on the return leg in Bavaria next week, manager Brendan Rodgers will hope a rotated starting XI can take care of league matters at home to the third-placed Tangerines today.

The Tannadice club are still somehow best of the rest, despite losing four of their last five domestic games and five out of six in total. But Jim Goodwin’s side will be wary of the champions’ strength in depth after city neighbours Dundee were destroyed 6-0 at Parkhead earlier this month.

Rodgers has made FIVE changes from the 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Alistair Johnston, Greg Taylor, Arne Engels, Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda are all rested and drop to the bench, with Anthony Ralston, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luke McCowan, Jota and Adam Idah drafted into the line-up.

What has striker, Adam Idah said?

“Possibly at the start of the season, I found it quite tough going from Champions League back to league games, but having the experienced boys in the group really helps – the likes of Cal, Greg and Jamesy - they help you get through it.

“It’s the goal at every game - we want to win games, and we want to go out and perform well. So, at the end of the day, like I said there, we all have the same goal and we want achieve the same thing. It can be tough, but you have to go through it and it’s a game of football at the end of the day, and you want to win those games.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon’s encounter in Glasgow’s east end...

Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel, Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Jeffrey Schlupp; Callum McGregor (C) Luke McCowan, Reo Hatate; Yang Hyun-jun, Jota, Adam Idah.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Alistair Johnston, Greg Taylor, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn, Johnny Kenny, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda, Dane Murray.

Dundee United starting XI: (4-5-1)

Jack Walton; Vicko Sevelj, Ross Graham, Glenn Middleton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Luca Stephenson, Kai Fotheringham, Sam Dalby, Allan Campbell, Ross Docherty (C), Declan Gallagher.

SUBS: Dave Richards (GK), Ryan Strain, Kristian Trapanovski, Louis Moult, David Babunski, Jort van der Sande, Ruari Paton, Samuel Cleall-Harding.