Celtic could command a record-breaking

The January transfer window is now well underway and Celtic are ‘prepared to accept’ an offer for the full-time exit of one of their players. The Hoops have kept a tight grip on this season’s Scottish Premiership title pursuit, which has become a one-horse race since Aberdeen fell significantly behind the pack after their superb start.

Celtic are on the market for new signings to bolster their squad at this season midway point. Kieran Tierney is one of the leading transfer targets and he is edging ever closer to a stunning Parkhead return. He initially left the club for a Scottish record of £25 million to join Arsenal in 2019.

Fans are eager to see Tierney back in the green and white strip but Brendan Rodgers was far from impressed after hearing shouts in relation to the transfer situation towards the end of their latest win over St Mirren. The boss hit out at the ‘lack of respect’ from the supporters in question and rushed to defend Greg Taylor.

“He’s been absolutely amazing at this club, how does he feel? He nearly breaks his nose, bleeding for the club, for a cause. It’s not very respectful. You sing for another payer, no matter what Kieran’s history is. I don’t like that.”

While the Tierney situation continues to boil over, another big report has emerged. Celtic have named their asking price for Cameron Carter-Vickers are are ready to enter discussions over his exit.

Carter-Vickers asking price revealed

According to Football Insider, Celtic will accept a bid for Carter-Vickers if their ‘huge’ asking price of £20-25 million is met.

Carter-Vickers is under contract until 2029 and as a crucial part of this team, the Hoops are ‘reluctant’ to see him leave. However, developing players and selling for profit is a key transfer strategy at Celtic and they are not about to stray from this approach.

The 27-year-old has been a crucial player for the Hoops and has 13 Scottish Premiership starts so far this season. As an influential player, the Scottish champions see a lot of value in the USA international and therefore ‘will not rule out’ any potential departures.

Carter-Vickers has four years left on his current contract, which puts Celtic in a strong position when it comes to negotiating, In fact, the report claims that the Hoops could negotiate an amount in excess of the £25 million asking price if interest in his signature continues to grow over the coming weeks and months.

If it does, this would eclipse the record £25 million Celtic have banked from three different players in recent years. Tierney, Jota and most recently Matt O’Riley brought in a handsome £25 million each, and Carter-Vickers could be the next big departure if the club can haggle a little higher.

As Celtic rely on Carter-Vickers and are pushing for more silverware this season, any potential sale of the defender is more likely to happen in the summer, rather than this month with plenty of football still to come before the season closes.

After their routine win over St Mirren to bounce back for the 3-0 defeat to Rangers, Celtic will host Dundee United at Parkhead this Wednesday, before a weekend visit to Ross County.