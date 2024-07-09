Getty Images

Jamie Vardy and a £40m transfer deal have been used to show why Celtic would struggle to sign someone like Che Adams.

The Hoops are aiming to bolster their forward line this summer and have their sights on Adam Idah. He shone on loan from Norwich City last summer and boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to reunite with the Republic of Ireland international, but an alternative has been suggested.

Scotland striker Adams is said to be wanted by Everton and Wolves after helping Southampton back to the Premier League last season. He also started every game for the country at Euro 2024, and it was put to former Hoops midfielder Simon Donnelly on Clyde 1 that Adams should be sought instead of Idah.

Nodding to Leicester City legend Vardy and a £40m deal West Ham have just pulled off for Max Kilman, he says it’s hard for Celtic to keep up with the Premier League finances on offer. Donnelly said: “It goes back to Jamie Vardy, it’s the salaries. Listen, Celtic in the Champions League and everything that comes with it.

“But we have to just look at that transfer from Wolves to West Ham (Max Kilman). £40 million. That’s ridiculous. If there is interest down there and the salaries they can pay, then I would be surprised if somebody like Che Adams came to Scotland.