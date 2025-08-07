The Hoops are competing with a host of clubs in the striker’s homeland for the in-demand Italy Under-21 international

Celtic's prospects of landing reported target Giuseppe Ambrosino appear to have suffered a blow with the striker set to be handed another chance by Napoli.

The Hoops were linked with a move for the Italy Under-21 international last month after catching the eye on international duty for his country at this summer's European Championships in Slovakia.

The youngster is entering the final 12 months of his contract in Naples and his future with the Scudetto winners looked uncertain after being left out of a pre-season training camp in the north of Italy.

Ambrosino, who spent the whole of last season on loan at Frosinone in Serie B, had hoped to force his way into Antonio Conte's first-team plans this summer after returning to his parent club and it's now claimed that the 21-year-old is set to be given a lifeline by the Napoli boss.

According to Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via tuttonapoli.it), the forward has been included in the travelling squad for the trip to Castel di Sangro in the heart of the Apennine Mountains ahead of the new season.

Napoli begin the defence of their Serie A crown against top-flight new boys Sassuolo on August 23 - and Ambrosino has set his sights on being included in Conte's matchday squad for the game.

Celtic face uphill battle to sign in-demand Italy U/21 star

Celtic are not the only club monitoring the talented hitman's situation as manager Brendan Rodgers eyes more attacking reinforcements heading into their massive Champions League play-off tie.

Ambrosino is admired highly by other clubs in Italy with Cremonese and Cagliari as well as second-tier sides Bari and Pescara all retaining a strong interest in the player.

It was recently suggested that Cremonese were considering a loan bid for the forward, with Il Giorno reporting that the Lombardy-based club are hopeful their good working relationship with Napoli will allow them to seal a deal.

What Giuseppe Ambrosino could bring to Celtic’s attack

The update comes after Celtic were told exactly what Ambrosino could bring to their frontline options.

Ex-Napoli coach Nicolo Frustalupi - who worked with the striker during his short stint as No.2 to Walter Mazzari between November 2023 and February 2024 - believes Ambrosino ticks all the right boxes for an all-round marksman.

Speaking to Tuttmercatoweb, he admitted: “One of his best qualities, in my opinion, is his shot: it’s powerful and accurate. It’s truly his strongest asset. For a centre forward, he’s also very technical. He communicates well with his teammates, he’s good at laying off and moving the team forward.

“He’s good in the air, especially when it comes to finishing. He’s not exceptional at flicking on or in aerial duels to provide a point of support, but when it comes to finishing with his head, he’s effective. In the Primavera, he was also very good at running forward.”