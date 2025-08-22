The Hoops have been given a welcome boost in their pursuit of a Feyenoord star

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic fans are growing increasingly frustrated by their club’s lack of urgency in the transfer market as the summer window enters its closing stages.

Manager Brendan Rodgers faced questions about anti-board chants following his side’s goalless draw with Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie on Wednesday night, with supporters voicing their angers towards the Hoops’ hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No signings have been made since the arrival of centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan from Manchester City on August 5, with many also unhappy about the amount invested in the squad.

Swedish international Benjamin Nygren has been the champions biggest single outlay of the window so far at £2 million, but they could be about to change that after receiving a boost in their pursuit of Feyenoord star Calvin Stengs.

Reports in the Netherlands claim the Eredivisie giants are ‘willing to cooperate’ over a potential deal for the attacking midfielder after links to the player first emerged earlier this week.

According to Voetbal International, the Dutch club are open to negotiations for the 26-year-old, who burst onto the scene with rivals AZ Alkmaar as a youngster. He has since had spells in France with OGC Nice and in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped eight times by his country, Stengs is now in the third year of his contract at De Kuip after joining on a four-year deal in 2023. However, he hasn't played for the ‘Oranje’ national team in two years due to a combination of injuries and inconsistent form.

Stengs enjoyed a productive debut season with Feyenoord, scoring eight goals and contributing 17 assists in 43 appearances.

He only played 12 league games last term amid fitness problems and was forced to undergo surgery on a knee injury as well as issues with his hamstring and ankle at various periods throughout the campaign.

Stengs primarily operates in the No.10 role but can also play slightly deeper similar to Nygren or on the wing - preferring the right flank as opposed to the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's claimed Feyenoord will start negotiations over a fee at around £5.1 million, having coughed up a similar fee to buy him from Nice two years ago.