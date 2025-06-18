The Hoops recruitment department are working on a surprise move for a Japanese defender

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window inevitably results in a long list of names being linked with a club - but one player who looks almost certain to make the switch across the globe to Celtic this summer is Hayato Inamura.

The 23-year-old Japanese defender, who plays for Albirex Niigata in his homeland, is not a name Hoops fans will be familiar with, but he appears close to sealing a move to Parkhead after it was reported by The Herald earlier this week that the Hoops recruitment team were working on a surprise deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inamura, who is primarily a left-sided centre-back but can also provide additional cover at left-back, was signed from Toyo University back in 2021. He secured a J-League Cup runners-up medal last season, but is currently involved in a relegation scrap with Niigata.

Who is Celtic transfer target who has sights set on World Cup?

Amid heightened speculation that Celtic are set to re-visit the J-League market again, which proved a lucrative avenue under previous manager Ange Postecoglou, Inamura has broken his cover and discussed his hopes for the future. Just like Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda will likely harbour dreams of playing for the Land of the Rising Sun at the World Cup next year, their possible new teammate from the same land also has designs of playing on football’s biggest global stage.

“I have high expectations of myself,” he said, in a recent interview with Nikkan Sports over his hopes and aspirations. “I'm the type of person who is never satisfied. I feel like my soccer career is finally beginning. In order to go even bigger from here, I need to work harder than ever and have even higher aspirations.

“In the near future, there will be the World Cup. I definitely want to make the Japanese national team there and wanting to play overseas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are Celtic exploring the possibility of signing Hayato Inamura?

Despite his parent club’s domestic struggles this season, Inamura has been one player who has stood out above the rest. Assuming everything goes to plan with his medical, as reported by Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex, discussions could be concluded in the near future.

It’s understood his versatility is a big draw for Brendan Rodgers and with fringe man Maik Nawrocki in talks over a possible return to Poland, the arrival of Inamura could be a timely addition.

Rodgers said of Nawrocki after impressing in a game towards the end of the season vs Aberdeen: “I thought he played through the lines really, really well, defended well, and obviously, he was very dangerous in the box. [It was a] great header for his first goal. So, yes, I was pleased with the two centre-halves. It was awkward for Auston in the first half, because he was blinded a wee bit with the sun on that side. But I thought those two were strong. Defended well, goalkeeper was assured, two full-backs, excellent. It was very pleasing.”