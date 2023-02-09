Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie against St Mirren at Parkhead.

Celtic aim to keep their hopes of a domestic treble alive when they take on fellow top-flight side St Mirren in their Scottish Cup fifth round tie at Parkhead on Saturday evening.

The Buddies are the only team to have beaten Ange Postecoglou’s side domestically this season and the Paisley club will need to draw on their experience of that triumph to attempt to upset the odds once again and book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Hoops will be focused on taking another significant step to a Scottish Cup final after reaching the League Cup final when they defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 at Hampden Park last month to set up a Glasgow Derby showdown against Rangers on February 26.

Jota of Celtic is challenged by Declan Gallagher of St Mirren

On course to clinch their second straight Premiership title under Postecoglou, Celtic have been in formidable form of late, scoring an impressive 37 goals and winning their last 12 league games on home soil.

The one trophy that still eludes the Australian is the Scottish Cup and he will be determined to set that record straight this season after easily disposing of Championship side Greenock Morton 4-0 in the previous round.

It is the second competitive meeting between the two sides within a month after Celtic secured a comfortable win over Saints on January 18, with goals from Liel Abada, David Turnbull and a Kyogo Furuhashi brace maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

St Mirren arrive at Parkhead on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Hibernian, which ended a run of 12 games undefeated in front of their own supporters. They do, however, remain the only side to have consigned Celtic to their only league defeat of the campaign thus far back in October last year.

After scraping past Dundee on penalties following a 0-0 draw after 12 in the previous round of the competition, they now face a monumental task of overcoming a rampant Celtic side.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at Celtic Park...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs St Mirren (Scottish Cup - Fifth Round)

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Saturday, February 11th – kick-off 5.30pm (UK time)

Odds: Celtic 1/5 | Draw 11/2 | St Mirren 17/2 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on on Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage begins at 5pm - half an hour before kick-off. Viaplay customers will be able to stream the match live via their website.

BBC Radio Scotland will also provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.30pm on the same night, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match on pay-per-view for £12.99. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Steven McLean is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Douglas Ross and Alastair Mather, with Graham Grainger named as the fourth official. Colin Steven is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Ange Postecoglou could be tempted to make a few alterations to his starting line-up for this game, with full-back Anthony Ralston back in full training and edging closer to a return to action following a troublesome back injury.

Second choice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is still absent with a calf problem, while new signing Oh Hyeon-gyu is pushing for his first full start in a Hoops jersey.

St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga, who has enjoyed a brilliant debut season in Scotland, has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after sustaining cruciate knee damage against Motherwell which will keep him out for at least six months. Versatile defender Richard Tait requres surgery on a groin problem and will be out for around 6-8 weeks.

Midfield pair Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid completed Deadline Day moves to Lincoln City and Crystal Palace respectively.

What have both managers’ said?

John Kennedy (Assistant):

John Kennedy is reportedly a target for Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy hoked that the club have got Ange Postecoglou under house arrest over speculation linking him with the vacant Leeds United job. He insists the Australian remains fully focused on the task in hand.

He stated: “We’ve just tied him to his chair and we’ve got a couple of security guards guarding the door! There’s speculation. It’s credit to the manager and the job he has done here. It’s just like players. If they come in and do well they get linked to other clubs.

“I think he has shown his abilities as a manager and when you do that and have success with that then you attract attention and that’s what’s happened. There’s a lot of speculation and a lot of noise, but I know first-hand that he loves his job here. He’s in the middle of building something very special. I think his mind is focused on Celtic and doing the best he can here.”

Stephen Robinson:

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson - the only top-flight manager to have conjured up a victory against Celtic domestically this season - reckons his side are capable of beating Celtic for a second time, providing they stick to the same template that yielded a 2-0 win in Paisley back in September.

He said: “I believe we have players who can cause Celtic problems. Every manager knows it is a tough task, especially at Celtic Park. They have a lot of talent in the side, play with incredible energy, but we have matched that before.

“We need to be at the top of our game, every single player needs to play at the top of their game. We have done that before so it is certainly not an impossible task. A difficult one, yes, but one we have belief in. It’s not like we haven’t beaten them before.