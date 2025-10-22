The former Hoops defender has struggled for game time in Greece as he continued to adapt to a new style of play

Greg Taylor has declared he misses life at Celtic and still watches on with a “hint of envy” after struggling for game time at Greek outfit PAOK so far.

The former Hoops full-back called time on a trophy-laden six year spell a Parkhead during the summer and his departure left a huge void in Brendan Rodgers’ side, with arrivals Kieran Tierney and Marcello Saracchi still getting up to full speed.

Taylor hasn’t played as often as he’d hope for with the Super League leaders as he continues to adjust to a new style of play and revealed he still follows his old club’s progress closely.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Social Club, Taylor said: “For sure (I miss Celtic). It was an amazing time in my life and Scotland is my home. My friends and family are still there so you’d be lying if you said ‘I’m in Greece and I love it here and I don’t think about Scotland.’ Of course you do.

“I played so many games at Celtic and loved it. You watch on with a bit of envy when they are winning and when it’s not going so well you think, ‘It’s nice to be away!’”.

Celtic made huge blunder allowing Greg Taylor to leave

Some Celtic supporters feel the club made a huge blunder by allowing the Scotland international to leave at the end of his contract - despite Rodgers’ best efforts to persuade Taylor to stay.

“Of course, it’s nice that people miss you an respect what you did because there were definitely periods in my career at Celtic where people didn’t think I was up to it or wished for someone else,” the 27-year-old stated.

“That’s the truth of the matter. So it’s nice to feel that way but equally it’s now a period that’s done. I can look back on some amazing times. I won so many trophies and had so many amazing memories.

“So it’s a club that I really love and I still watch on and hope they create more memories for themselves.”