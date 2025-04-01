Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Parkhead striker has sent a message to his old Hoops teammate and fellow countryman Yang Hyun-jun

Former Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is gunning for a Champions League reunion with his former club next term - insisting he has a point to prove Brendan Rodgers and co.

The 23-year-old - signed by Ange Postecoglou in 2023 from then K-League 1 side Suwon Samsung Bluewings - left Parkhead in the summer for KRC Genk in Belgium, where he has gone on to score 12 goals in 33 appearances to help them hit top spot in the league table.

Discussing his main ambition for next season, the South Korea international has expressed a desire to face off against his former manager in Europe - if Genk can clinch their domestic title - and prove why Rodgers was wrong to show him the door.

He said: “We are in the lead. If you win the league, you can play in the Champions League next season. I experienced the Champions League when I was at Celtic. However, I didn’t get many opportunities.

“If I got to the Champions League next season, I want to see Celtic. Not that I did well when I was at Celtic. I want to show Celtic ‘I’ve grown this much’. Especially at Celtic Park, Celtic’s home stadium, I want to prove my ability.

“That’s the biggest motivation for me. It is great confidence to score double-digit points in Europe. Honestly, I don’t think I got many opportunities. It seems that what I have always done sincerely in any situation has led to good results.”

Oh sends classy message to Yang Hyun-jun

Oh’s fellow countryman Yang Hyun-jun has enjoyed somewhat of a career rejuvenation at Celtic and his old teammate revealed he has been keeping a close eye on his progress from afar.

“I’m proud,” he admitted. “I lived with Yang Hyun-jun at Celtic. I know how hard it has been. It won’t be easy. However, he overcame all this and showed competitiveness. I’m very proud. I really want to say Yang, ‘You’re doing a good job.’”