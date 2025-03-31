Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Aston Villa stopper has set his sights on becoming Celtic’s first-choice goalkeeper under Brendan Rodgers

Viljami Sinisalo has assured Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers he’s ready to become Hoops No.1 for the business end of the season - and for the long run.

With the Parkhead club still sweating over the extent of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s shoulder scan - which could rule him out for the rest of the campaign - Finnish international Sinisalo deputised between the sticks and kept a clean sheet on his Premiership debut in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Hearts.

The 23-year-old, who is expected to retain the gloves for the next couple of game at least, admitted he’s disappointed his teammate could face a period on the sidelines through injury. But he retains full belief that he can stake his claim to be Rodgers’ first-choice stopper going forward.

He admitted: “It was great to play. I was looking forward to it a lot before the game. When you get an opportunity to play for this football club, you’ve got to take it with both hands and hopefully I can do that.

“You’ve got to have that confidence. I’ve always been a confident man. One coach back in the day always said to me ‘Have confidence to the point of arrogance. Never go above that. You can’t be arrogant, but you’ve got to be confident.’

“Your goalkeeper needs to look confident and looks like he belongs to the place where he is. So, yes, I’ll back myself. And however many games that is, I’ve got to back myself, which I will.”

Ex-Aston Villa stopper viewed as long-term Schmeichel replacement

Sinisalo - recruited as back-up to Schmeichel from Premier League side Aston Villa last summer - made his first competitive start for the Hoops in a Scottish Cup victory over Championship outfit Raith Rovers in January. He kept a clean sheet on that occasion too and insists he’s been ready and waiting for his big breakthrough all season.

Viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Schmeichel, the Finn has assured supporters that he can cope with the pressure of being thrown in at the deep end and is determined to play his part as Celtic chase down another domestic Treble.

“You’ve got to do that,” he continued. “As a goalkeeper, you’ve got to be ready for your moment. That’s why I’ve worked hard every day since I started my professional career and every day since I’ve signed for this football club during the summer.

“Every footballer wants to play and when you get that moment, that chance, you’ve got to take it. Keep ticking the games away and playing well and stuff like that.

“So, yeah, it’s a mental game. Especially for a club like this, it’s mental. You’ve got to be switched on at every single moment in the game because things can happen so quickly.”

Schmeichel sends message of support

Sinisalo has been working closely with Schmeichel on the training pitch this term as both keepers were signed on the same day last summer. And he revealed his crocked rival has provided his full backing.

The former Ayr United loanee added: “We swapped a couple of messages. He’s been really, really supportive. He’s someone I’ve looked up to since I was really young. Obviously, we wish all the very best for him and a speedy recovery.

“But yeah, he’s been great since day one when we both came in and we’ve been really close. Like I said, he’s someone I’ve always looked up to and he’s been great with me.”