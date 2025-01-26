Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The details behind Celtic's transfer for Jota, who is set to return to Parkhead from French side Rennes this January.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jota will reportedly sign a four-and-a-half year contract with Celtic after touching down in Glasgow to finalise his transfer return.

The Portuguese winger, who had been due to fly into Scotland on Thursday, saw his journey delayed due to Storm Eowyn. He did eventually touch down by private jet on Saturday and is now set to put pen to paper on a long-term deal as he irons out the finer details with a move all but sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electric forward was only eligible to feature in cup and continental competitions before finally managing to force his transfer exit. He left Saudi to join Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for a reported £8m fee, but, equally, his spell in France hasn’t gone to plan.

Now, two years on and Jota is on the brink of completing his return to Parkhead for a fee in the region of £9m, ensuring a profit of roughly £16m will have been made by the Scottish champions over a relatively short period of time. And the Daily Record claim he will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to working with the former Benfica starlet, having missed out on the chance to do so when he himself returned to Celtic. Asked how confident he was that Jota could make a similar impact to his first stint in Glasgow’s east end, Rodgers said on Friday: “I'm very confident. I think that there's a possibility of him being able to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was one player that when I was coming back the first time, I was really, really looking forward to working with. I'd seen him play for Celtic, of course, and seen the impact that he made in terms of creating goals, scoring goals and that connection with the supporters. So, I was really, really looking forward to him and working with him. Then, virtually before I'd arrived, it was really agreed that he was gone. So, yeah, that was disappointing.

“I’ve spoken to him at length. The challenge always is, and I know through first-hand experience, is that when you've created a legacy, lots of people will tell you to come back and maybe that legacy can be dented. But my feelings to him and advice to him was, to come back and grow that legacy to be even greater.”

“So, yeah, I think that he'll come back with a real motivation. He's got quality, but still got things he can improve, to develop. But he's still young and if the deal comes through. Then, I'll be really excited to work with him.”