The goalkeeper spent six years in Scottish football with Dundee United and Celtic before linking up with a former Hoops boss

Forgotten former Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is reportedly set to land a dream January move to Serie A outfit Genoa.

The Swiss stopper, who spent six years in Scottish football with Dundee United and then Celtic, quit the Parkhead club in the summer. Despite playing 121 league games for the Tannadice side, he failed to make a single league appearance for the Hoops and only featured in two League Cup games.

Siegrist was quickly snapped up ex-Hoops boss Neil Lennon on a two-year contract for Rapid Bucharest during this short stint in charge of the Romanian club, but has since lost his place in the team following the Northern Irishman’s axing after just three months at the helm.

The 32-year-old has found himself behind Marian Aioani in the pecking order and is claimed to have expressed his dissatisfaction with his lack of game time, according to renowned Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

It’s suggested he is on the verge of sealing a move to the ambitious Italian side, who are currently sitting in mid-table in the top-flight.

Siegrist, who played only ten games for Rapid, will be signed as part of a swap deal initially as back-up to first-choice keeper Nicola Leali. Both clubs are owned by Romanian businessman Dan Sucu, with Rapid bringing in Austrian Franz Stolz in exchange.

Things never worked out for Siegrist during his time at Celtic. Recruited on a free transfer by Ange Postecoglou in 2022, he was expected to challenge Joe Hart for the No.1 jersey but was unable to lay down much of a challenge.

The arrivals of Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo last summer, pushed him further down the pecking order and he was eventually given permission by Brendan Rodgers to leave the club without playing a single competitive game under the current manager.