Winger became Celtic’s most decorated player following Saturday’s 5-0 title-clinching Premiership win over Dundee United

James Forrest has revealed he is planning a special visit to the home of Bobby Lennox after overtaking the Lisbon Lion great to become Celtic’s most decorated player of all-time.

The Hoops stalwart moved ahead of 81-year-old legend Lennox by securing his 26th major trophy with the Parkhead club to top an elite list of names.

Forrest was visibly emotional amid the title celebrations at Tannadice on Saturday as supporters chanted his name and the scale of his achievement began to sink in.

Holding back the tears after surpassing Lennox’s incredible tally, the Scotland international stated he was keen to share the moment with one of Jock Stein’s 1967 greats.

“I’ve met Bobby a few times, but he is not keeping so great just now,” Forrest said. “I plan to go and see him this week. I have met his family too. They are all so humble and that stands you in good stead for players coming through.”

The Celtic history-maker can stretch that lead further next month when Celtic contest the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Forrest, 33, continued: “I have loved being at this club. As I was walking off the pitch, I started getting a bit emotional and was having to try and control it. It was an unbelievable feeling.

“It is just great to be part of this team. In the last few years it has been a successful era for Celtic. Maybe you don’t get any chance to celebrate it because you are on to the next one straight away.

“But it just kind of hit me. It is unbelievable to hear and hopefully there is more to come. I have played with so many players here, and everyone has dealt with it really well.

“When they come here, they realise everywhere you go there’s Celtic fans and everyone knows who you are. And even if you maybe draw a game or lose one it can be a crisis. Loads of boys who have maybe not been used to that come here and have to adapt.

“It humbles you as well being here. You cannot get carried away - the press, the fans and even the manager are on you. You can quickly be brought down to earth if you think you are ahead of yourself.”