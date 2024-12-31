Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer rumours and news for Celtic and Rangers on New Year’s Eve.

Celtic enter 2025 comfortably at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and well on track to a fourth consecutive title after their latest win over St Johnstone.

The 4-0 scoreline keeps the Hoops’ unbeaten run ticking over ahead of their derby clash with Rangers on January 2nd. Their Glasgow rivals have fallen far from challenging them for the title this season, though. Rangers have pulled their way back into second place in recent weeks but they are a hefty 14 points adrift of Celtic in the top spot.

It’s now time for the January transfer window to open for business, providing clubs with the chance to bolster their teams for the remainder of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the latest news and rumours.

Jota to Celtic transfer chances weighed up

As the transfer rumours pick up around Celtic, former Scotland international Michael Stewart has addressed the likelihood of the Hoops signing Kieran Tierney from Arsenal. The left-back has been linked with a move back to his old club for some time now, after initially leaving back in 2019.

Speaking on the Premier Sports Scottish Football Social Club, Stewart backed Tierney to return to Celtic in 2025, either as a free agent in the summer or for a cut price in January. He also addressed the speculation surrounding Jota, who only left Parkhead in 2023 to sign for Al-Ittihad in a £25 million deal. The Portuguese winger has since joined Rennes but talks have been swirling around where his future lies.

“There is also a wee bit of murmur and chat about Jota again at Rennes. The new manager has come in and has seemed to suggest that Jota is not fully fit but that's he's an important player. These types of players for that sort of money you can potentially get them for, they are few and far between,” Stewart said.

“The quality of Kieran Tierney on a free transfer? Jota for £5-6million? There are not many players like that who are available that also have a connection and know what the club is all about. As much as you want to go and find new talent, these guys are still young and hungry. Jota is 25 and Tierney is 27 so these are still young players that have got many, many good years ahead of them.”

Clement held responsible for Rangers struggles

Rangers’ frustrations continue to grow after their latest result against Motherwell. With just one win in their last five games in all competitions, the pressure is once again building on Philippe Clement. Rumours had been swirling around the Belgian’s position at Ibrox and as concerns start to rear their heads once again, Clement in back in the headlines.

Derek Ferguson has delved into where Rangers have been struggling lately, especially after dropping points St Mirren and Motherwell in consecutive fixtures. Speaking to Ibrox News, the former Gers star has outlined Clement’s responsibility to right the wrongs currently unfolding.

“A lot of teams are setting up to frustrate Rangers, asking them to break them down, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If you look at the finances Rangers have compared to most other Scottish sides, the opposition are quite right to set up like that. If you go toe-to-toe with Rangers and you’re Dundee United, say, you’ll often come out second best. So it’s about setting up to frustrate Rangers.

“Rangers basically haven’t been good enough in the final third to find a response to that. There’s not been enough guile, enough flair, pace, power. In Europe they’re finding a way, so it is down to the manager to find a way domestically. Whether it’s formation, structure of the side, he needs to find a way.”