The Italian outfit face the Hoops at Parkhead tonight on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stages.

Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri has labelled Celtic as the “dark horse” of their Champions League group - insisting Brendan Rodgers’ side are better than the team he managed at Leicester City.

The Serie A outfit started their Group E campaign with a dramatic 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, while the Hoops suffered a 2-0 defeat to Eredisive champions Feyenoord on Matchday One.

However, Sarri has warned his players that the Hoops would provide their most intense challenge, admitting he felt they deserved more from their performance in Rotterdam before having two men - Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm - sent off.

The former Chelsea boss preivously squared off against Rodgers in the Premier League four years ago during the Italian’s short stint in charge at Stamford Bridge. And despite building a team that included the likes of Harry Maguire, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy, Sarri reckons the current Celtic squad are stronger than the one Rodgers built at the Foxes.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash at media conference on Tuesday night, Sarri said: “Celtic are a very dangerous side. They are also the least physical team in the group - they are very dynamic and really intense. They play with great speed and good movement.

“I was surprised at how technically well they play. Celtic deserved more against Feyenoord in the first game of the group. I didn’t think they deserved to lose. I think they can be the dark horse of this group.