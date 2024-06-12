Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oh Hyeon-gyu remained on the sidelines for the final three months of the season and has been linked with a move away

Belgium Pro League side Genk are planning a summer move for out-of-favour Celtic forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, according to reports.

Local sources in Belgium claim that talks between the two parties have already begun for the South Korean international. Though it is not yet clear whether Genk are looking to land the striker on a permanent basis or through a loan move.

Celtic signed Oh for £2.5 million from Suwon Samsung Bluewings in January 2023. In his first few months he was given plenty of first team exposure under Ange Postecoglou and scored six goals in 16 league games as he played a role in helping the side achieve an historic treble.

Oh remained a first team fixture in the first few months of Brendan Rodgers’ time as manager - scoring five times in 20 games with the bulk of those appearances coming in the first half of the season. However, he quickly slipped down the pecking order after the inspired signing of Adam Idah from Norwich City, and he failed to make a single appearance during the final three months of the season as Celtic defended their league and Scottish Cup crown.

Celtic are keen to sign Idah on a permanent basis after he scored nine goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, including a dramatic winner in the Scottish Cup final, and it is suspected by the Daily Record that a number of Celtic’s double-winning squad could leave Celtic this season to facilitate the deal.

Defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is wanted by Leece while Maik Nawrocki has interest from Legia Warsaw, The Celtic recruitment team are continuing to work on a number of fronts to raise funds for the summer window.

Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi is also expected to depart in this transfer window after falling out of favour, according to The Sun.