How we think Celtic will line-up against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic stand on the brink of yet another Treble but will face a fired-up Aberdeen side bidding to end 35 years of hurt when they face off in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

The competition holders dished out a heavy 6-0 beating of the Dons in the League Cup semi-final earlier in the season, but the Pittodrie outfit are aiming to put a dismal run of form leading into the showpiece clash behind them after losing their final four league games to finish the campaign in 5th spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have won the trophy on 42 previous occasions, and while Brendan Rodgers’ men weren’t at their sparkling best on trophy day at Parkhead last weekend as they drew 1-1 with St Mirren, the Parkhead boss will have his players in prime conditions as they look to finish off another memorable season in style with a clean sweep of domestic silverware.

Aberdeen will make their first appearance in the final since 2017 after narrowly overcoming Hearts 2-1 in the semi-finals last month. They haven't got their hands on this trophy since beating the Hoops on penalties back in 1990, so Jimmy Thelin’s side will be desperate to give the long-suffering Red Army some overdue Hampden joy.

Celtic, though, will have other ideas after booked their ticket to the final courtesy of a 5-0 thrashing of relegated St Johnstone. And Rodgers has issued a plea to supporters heading along to Mount Florida this weekend to bring the noise off the pitch to back the team on it in their quest for a record-breaking NINTH domestic Treble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon when asked if he had a message to the fans, Rodgers said: “I just want to say that we really need the supporters for this game. Aberdeen will come, i remember them in the semi-final last year, when they really pushed their team. I remember them in the semi-final of the League Cup as well.

“So we’ll try to be at our best and hopefully the supporters can be at their best as well because when they go that, they give us an unbelievable push. We think we can get through this together. I can end for us what will be a really, really fantastic season. So be as loud as you can, and hopefully, we can make you as proud as we can.”

Predicted Celtic XI vs Aberdeen (4-3-3)

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

Came back in for the St Mirren game and that will have helped him get back into the swing of things ahead of this match

RB - Alistair Johnston

Has been building up his minutes in recent weeks after returning from an injury niggle. Nailed on to start

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Available for selection again after recovering from a minor hamstring issue

LCB - Liam Scales

The Irishman is expected to be given the nod over Auston Trusty to partner CCV

LB - Greg Taylor

Could be set for his final appearance in a Hoops shirt with his contract due to expire next month. Will want to end on a high if this is to prove his last outing for the club

CM - Callum McGregor

The rock-steady skipper is the first name on the team sheet with fit. Remains a hugely influential figure in this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM - Arne Engels

There’s no doubt the £11m man will put transfer speculation to one side after expressing his desire to complete a Treble in his debut season.

CM - Luke McCowan

With Paulo Bernardo failing to seize his opportunity against St Mirren and Reo Hatate absent, it could pave the way for the former Dundee ace and diehard Hoops fan to start this one. Knows what is required to get the job done.

RW - Nicolas Kuhn

Hasn’t been firing on all cylinders in recent times but is still capable of a moment of magic and big things will be expected of him against the Dons.

LW - James Forrest

The most-decorated Celtic player in the club’s history was last weekend’s saviour on trophy day after netting deep into stoppage time. Rodgers confessed the veteran winger has given him a selection headache, and it’s expected the Scotland international will be granted a starting role here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST - Daizen Maeda

Rodgers could decide to revert back to deploying the versatile Japanese attacker through the middle, where he proved so effective from January onwards, forcing Idah to drop out.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Auston Trusty, Adam Idah, Yang Hyun-jun, Jeffrey Schlupp, Maik Nawrocki, Johnny Kenny, Paulo Bernardo, Anthony Ralston.

READ MORE: Ange Postecoglou gives Celtic hero a shout out at Europa League final as mention leaves pundits chuckling