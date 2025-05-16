How we think Celtic will line-up against St Mirren on the final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champions Celtic will bring the curtain down on another hugely successful Scottish Premiership season when they welcome St Mirren to Parkhead on trophy day this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will celebrate their 55th league title triumph in front of their own fans on Saturday afternoon with skipper Callum McGregor set to get his hands on the silverware after 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth-placed Saints still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe next season IF they can shock the Hoops and Aberdeen beat fifth-placed Dundee United at Tannadice. However, that appears to be a long shot with Celtic relentless in front of goal in recent games.

Rodgers’ men scored five against Aberdeen in the North East on Wednesday night to lay down a strong marker before the Scottish Cup final and notched three against Hibs after coming from a goal behind last weekend.

With the Hampden showpiece rightly prioritised by Rodgers, the Irishman made eight sweeping changes to his starting XI against the Dons and a number of fringe players took their chance to impress with the likes of defender Maik Nawrocki producing a strong display, back-up striker Johnny Kenny netting his first goal for the club and Luke McCowan also finding the net and providing two further assists.

Rodgers will intend on wrapping his key players in cotton wool for one last time ahead of the cup final, but he could still tinker with his line-up for the visit of the Buddies. More minutes could be given to Alistair Johnston at right-back as he builds his fitness back-up after a recent injury setback, while there could be tactical changes at centre-half and in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who won’t be involved in the remaining two matches of the season is Reo Hatate, who was forced off the pitch late on in proceedings against Aberdeen after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Pape Habib Gueye. The 27-year-old was unable to continue and had his leg heavily strapped following the collision.

Providing an injury update on the Japanese midfielder in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Rodgers confirmed what many supporters had been fearing that he has played his last game of the campaign.

“Reo is out,” he stated. “He will miss the last two games sadly for him, and for us. He has had a fantastic season in terms of availability - he has been involved in 55 games this season. It is just such a shame that he will miss the last couple of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will probably be okay for the beginning of pre-season, but it is just a shame for us and even more so for him that he misses these last two games. I said at the time I thought it was a needless challenge. Everyone knew it was a free-kick and he’s just there to stop the ball from running away, so for that to happen in those circumstances is not nice.”

Predicted Celtic XI vs St Mirren (4-4-1-1)

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

RB - Alistair Johnston

RCB - Maik Nawrocki

LCB - Liam Scales

LB - Jeffrey Schlupp

CM - Callum McGregor

CM - Paulo Bernardo

RW - James Forrest

LW - Yang Hyun-jun

CAM - Luke McCowan

ST - Adam Idah

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Greg Taylor, Auston Trusty, Nicolas Kuhn, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Johnny Kenny, Arne Engels, Anthony Ralston, Sean McArdle.