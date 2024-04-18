Rangers 'progressing' contract talks with stalwart as Celtic receive transfer boost

The Scottish Premiership title race has taken some unexpected twists and turns over the last few weeks - but what is happening at Celtic and Rangers today?

The Light Blues are hoping one of their midfielders will sign a new contract, with talks ‘progressing’ - meanwhile, a Celtic target is ‘unlikely’ to remain with his current club after the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rangers looking to tie John Lundstram down with a new contract

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lundstram has almost become part of the furniture at the Ibrox Stadium. The Gers recognise his importance to the club and are looking to tie the 30-year-old down with a fresh deal - talks between the two parties are thought to be ‘progressing’, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The former Sheffield United player has made 31 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, notching up four assists along the way. He has been with the Light Blues since 2021, having played for clubs such as Oxford United, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers in the past.

Celtic target Callum O’Hare likely to move in the summer

Celtic transfer target Callum O’Hare has been a shining light for Coventry City this season. With their promotion hopes all but dashed, it is ‘unlikely’ that he will remain with the Sky Blues over the course of the summer, according to journalist Andy Turner.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Turner said: “I guess there’s always a chance [he could stay] but I would say that I think it’s unlikely, particularly now that there’s no chance of promotion, which was probably the one last hope of securing him on a new deal.