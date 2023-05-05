The two Glasgow clubs have dominated Scotland’s top flight for the past three decades and here is a breakdown of how their two record compare.

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are closing in on retaining the Scottish Premiership title and can do so this weekend by avoiding defeat at Tynecastle against Hearts.

Rangers welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox and can put the part on the other side of the city on hold if they capitalise on any slip up by the Hoops but it would surely only be a delay at this late stage. When they do lift the trophy, or if Rangers somehow pull off the most unlikely of comebacks, it will continue a 3-year long streak of wins by one of the two Glasgow giants.

Here is how there two records compare for title wins and how the rest of the teams in Scotland compare:

Who has won the most Scottish Premiership titles?

Rangers currently hold the record for most Scottish Premiership title wins with 55, with their last trophy coming back in 2021. However, Celtic have closed the gap significantly in recent years with their nine titles in a row between 2012 and 2020 and currently have 52 wins to their name which will become 53 when and if they lift the trophy this season.

The other clubs across Scotland do not even come close to those kinds of numbers with Aberdeen, currently third in the Scottish Premiership table, Hearts and Hibs together in joint third place with four titles each. The Dons would be considered the third most successful club by merit of their 17 finishes as runners-up compared to the Jambos’ 14 and the Hibees six.

The only other club to have won more than one title in the history of the Scottish top flight is Dumbarton who currently play in League Two. However, their last league title win came well over a century ago in 1892.

Who was the last team other than Celtic and Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership?

Aberdeen were the last club to win the Scottish Premiership title outside of Celtic and Rangers back in 1985. The 1980s were a halcyon period for the Dons where Sir Alex Ferguson, known simply as ‘Fergie’ at the time, led them to European glory in the Cup Winners Cup as well as three Scottish Premiership titles and back-to-back title wins in the 1983-84 and 1984-85 seasons.

Who has won the most Scottish Premiership titles in a row?

Both Celtic and Rangers have gone on famous runs of winning nine consecutive league titles. The Hoops did it recently between 2012 and 2020 while the Gers achieved the accomplishment between 1989 and 1997.