Where Celtic + Rangers are predicted to finish in Europa League 2025/26 table compared to Ange's Nottingham Forest & more
It’s fair to say Celtic and Rangers haven’t got their respective Europa League campaigns off to the best start amid plenty of off-field unrest on both sides of the city.
The Hoops were unable to build on their 1-1 draw against Red Star in Belgrade last week as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Braga, who became the first ever Portuguese side to leave Parkhead with maximum points.
Meanwhile, the Ibrox club followed their 1-0 loss at home to Belgian side KRC Genk with a 2-1 defeat against Sturm Graz in Austria on Thursday night to heap the pressure back on head coach Russell Martin.
Both clubs are competing in the revamped 36-team league phase format this season which sees the top eight sides qualify for the last-16 while teams ranked ninth to 24th take part in a seeded knockout round play-off tie. Teams ranked 25th and below exit the competition and Europe entirely
The new format sees Rangers and Celtic face eight different opponents, four at home and four away. Russell Martin’s side are still to play SK Brann, Roma, Braga, Ferencvaros, Ludogrets and Porto, while Brendan Rodgers men have Sturm Graz, Midtjylland, Feyenoord, Roma, Bologna and Utrecht on their radar over the coming months.
Celtic have never gone beyond the round of 32 of the Europa League in ten previous additions. However, Rangers have fond memories of this competition in recent years after reaching the final in 2022 and making it to the quarter-finals last season.
After the opening two matchdays, the Hoops sit 28th out of 36 teams after taking just one point from a possible six, while the Light Blues are four spots worse off down in 32nd having yet to register a single point following back-to-back defeats.
The Glasgow giants make up two of the four British teams competing in the Europa League this term alongside Aston Villa and Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Nottingham Forest outfit.
An Opta supercomputer has now predicted how the final Europa League group phase table could look come January and ranked every side based on their expected points (xpts) total, taking into account the results on matchday one and two.
Europa League group phase table predicted
The Opta table from bottom to top after matchday two is as follows...
36. FC Utrecht - 5.14xpts
35. Malmo- 5.73xpts
34. RANGERS - 6.04xpts
33. Maccabi Tel Aviv - 6.31xpts
32. RB Salzburg - 6.50xpts
31. Go Ahead Eagles - 6.94xpts
30. PAOK - 7.27xpts
29. FCSB - 7.66xpts
28. OGC Nice - 8.63xpts
27. CELTIC - 8.76xpts
26. Young Boys - 8.79xpts
25. Ludogorets - 9.40xpts
---------------------------------------------------------
24. Panathinaikos - 9.54xpts
23. Basel - 9.72xpts
22. Feyenoord - 9.90xpts
21. Sturm Graz - 9.90xpts
20. Red Star Belgrade - 9.97xpts
19. Viktoria Plzen - 10.44xpts
18. SK Brann - 10.54xpts
17. Celta Vigo - 10.78xpts
16. Genk - 11.46xpts
15. Nottingham Forest - 11.96xpts
14. Fenerbahce - 12.02xpts
13. Bologna - 12.14xpts
12. VfL Stuttgart - 12.59xpts
11. Ferencvaros - 12.59xpts
10. SC Freiburg - 13.41xpts
9. Real Betis - 13.78xpts
---------------------------------------------------------
8. Midtjylland - 14.47xpts
7. Dinamo Zagreb - 14.85xpts
6. AS Roma - 14.98xpts
5. Braga - 15.34xpts
4. Porto - 17.34xpts
3. LOSC Lille - 17.43xpts
2. Lyon - 18.26xpts
1. Aston Villa - 19.96xpts
Who will Celtic or Rangers face in the next round?
Based on the predicted table, the current picture doesn’t look good with both clubs sitting below the cut off mark to take part in a knockout round play-off tie, meaning they would be eliminated from European competition entirely.