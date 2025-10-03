Celtic and Rangers both suffered defeats on matchday two of the Europa League to leave them languishing down towards the foot of the standings

It’s fair to say Celtic and Rangers haven’t got their respective Europa League campaigns off to the best start amid plenty of off-field unrest on both sides of the city.

The Hoops were unable to build on their 1-1 draw against Red Star in Belgrade last week as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Braga, who became the first ever Portuguese side to leave Parkhead with maximum points.

Meanwhile, the Ibrox club followed their 1-0 loss at home to Belgian side KRC Genk with a 2-1 defeat against Sturm Graz in Austria on Thursday night to heap the pressure back on head coach Russell Martin.

Both clubs are competing in the revamped 36-team league phase format this season which sees the top eight sides qualify for the last-16 while teams ranked ninth to 24th take part in a seeded knockout round play-off tie. Teams ranked 25th and below exit the competition and Europe entirely

The new format sees Rangers and Celtic face eight different opponents, four at home and four away. Russell Martin’s side are still to play SK Brann, Roma, Braga, Ferencvaros, Ludogrets and Porto, while Brendan Rodgers men have Sturm Graz, Midtjylland, Feyenoord, Roma, Bologna and Utrecht on their radar over the coming months.

Celtic have never gone beyond the round of 32 of the Europa League in ten previous additions. However, Rangers have fond memories of this competition in recent years after reaching the final in 2022 and making it to the quarter-finals last season.

After the opening two matchdays, the Hoops sit 28th out of 36 teams after taking just one point from a possible six, while the Light Blues are four spots worse off down in 32nd having yet to register a single point following back-to-back defeats.

The Glasgow giants make up two of the four British teams competing in the Europa League this term alongside Aston Villa and Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Nottingham Forest outfit.

An Opta supercomputer has now predicted how the final Europa League group phase table could look come January and ranked every side based on their expected points (xpts) total, taking into account the results on matchday one and two.

Europa League group phase table predicted

The Opta table from bottom to top after matchday two is as follows...

36. FC Utrecht - 5.14xpts

35. Malmo- 5.73xpts

34. RANGERS - 6.04xpts

33. Maccabi Tel Aviv - 6.31xpts

32. RB Salzburg - 6.50xpts

31. Go Ahead Eagles - 6.94xpts

30. PAOK - 7.27xpts

29. FCSB - 7.66xpts

28. OGC Nice - 8.63xpts

27. CELTIC - 8.76xpts

26. Young Boys - 8.79xpts

25. Ludogorets - 9.40xpts

---------------------------------------------------------

24. Panathinaikos - 9.54xpts

23. Basel - 9.72xpts

22. Feyenoord - 9.90xpts

21. Sturm Graz - 9.90xpts

20. Red Star Belgrade - 9.97xpts

19. Viktoria Plzen - 10.44xpts

18. SK Brann - 10.54xpts

17. Celta Vigo - 10.78xpts

16. Genk - 11.46xpts

15. Nottingham Forest - 11.96xpts

14. Fenerbahce - 12.02xpts

13. Bologna - 12.14xpts

12. VfL Stuttgart - 12.59xpts

11. Ferencvaros - 12.59xpts

10. SC Freiburg - 13.41xpts

9. Real Betis - 13.78xpts

---------------------------------------------------------

8. Midtjylland - 14.47xpts

7. Dinamo Zagreb - 14.85xpts

6. AS Roma - 14.98xpts

5. Braga - 15.34xpts

4. Porto - 17.34xpts

3. LOSC Lille - 17.43xpts

2. Lyon - 18.26xpts

1. Aston Villa - 19.96xpts

Who will Celtic or Rangers face in the next round?

Based on the predicted table, the current picture doesn’t look good with both clubs sitting below the cut off mark to take part in a knockout round play-off tie, meaning they would be eliminated from European competition entirely.